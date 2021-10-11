Severe weather expected Monday in Central Illinois

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Illinois.

According to meteorologists, thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday.

"Some of these storms could become severe, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours," the weather service stated. "Damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazard, but isolated large hail and an isolated tornado is also possible."

Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Showers may continue throughout Monday evening.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

