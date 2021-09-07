Severe weather possible in Central Illinois this evening

The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Stronger thunderstorms have developed across northern Illinois this afternoon, the agency said Tuesday afternoon on its website. The activity is expected to grow and expand into the Central and Southern parts of the state.
The peak activity is expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., the weather service said.
The main threats are damaging wind, which could have gusts up to 50 or 60 mph, and hail, which could be as large as quarter- to golf ball-sized. The tornado risk was considered low, the weather service said.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 9 p.m. for a number of Illinois counties, including DeWitt, McLean, Logan, Livingston, Champaign, Tazewell, Piatt, Ford and Vermilion. Others, including Macon, Coles, Christian, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby, were facing what the agency said was a hazardous weather outlook.
