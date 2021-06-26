Slight chance of storms Sunday in Decatur, Macon County

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County escaped flood damage after the recent heavy rains, but the stormy conditions are not yet behind us.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said thunderstorms and rain, possibly heavy at times, were still likely into Saturday evening.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-80s and muggy, with high winds also expected.

"(Sunday) there's still the threat for showers and thunderstorms," said meteorologist James Auten.

He added Sunday has a slightly lower chance of showers and thunderstorms, though that could change overnight as conditions change.

