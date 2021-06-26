 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Slight chance of storms Sunday in Decatur, Macon County

Weather storm
{{featured_button_text}}

Rain falls near downtown Decatur on Friday evening. Forecast: https://herald-review.com/weather/

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County escaped flood damage after the recent heavy rains, but the stormy conditions are not yet behind us.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said thunderstorms and rain, possibly heavy at times, were still likely into Saturday evening.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the mid-80s and muggy, with high winds also expected.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
How much more rain? A look at the Central Illinois forecast

"(Sunday) there's still the threat for showers and thunderstorms," said meteorologist James Auten. 

He added Sunday has a slightly lower chance of showers and thunderstorms, though that could change overnight as conditions change.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News