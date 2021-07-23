Smoke and haze may cause problems for Central Illinois residents

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook which includes poor air quality.

According to meteorologists, the air quality may be degraded due to smoke, "which may affect sensitive individuals."

The next several days are expected to have warm and humid conditions with heat index values between 98 and 105 degrees.

"Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible at times Saturday night through Tuesday," the weather service stated.

Friday is expected to have widespread haze throughout the area, but otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The haze will continue through the evening.

