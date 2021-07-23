 Skip to main content
Smoke and haze may cause problems for Central Illinois residents

Areas such as Dallas are weeks behind the average pace for first 100-degree day, which will arrive soon as smothering heat blankets the Central states.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook which includes poor air quality.

According to meteorologists, the air quality may be degraded due to smoke, "which may affect sensitive individuals."

The next several days are expected to have warm and humid conditions with heat index values between 98 and 105 degrees.

"Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible at times Saturday night through Tuesday," the weather service stated.

Friday is expected to have widespread haze throughout the area, but otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The haze will continue through the evening.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

