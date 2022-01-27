Snow sweeps across Central Illinois

Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.

Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges, raised structures and less traveled areas of roadway such as ramps. The agency said around 7:15 a.m. that troopers were responding to numerous crashes in the Springfield area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's winter conditions map showed roads in the Decatur area were mostly covered with ice or snow as of 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Macon, Coles, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.

Light snow or drizzle is possible at times today and could produce patchy slippery spots across that area, the weather service said. Any snow accumulations should remain under a quarter inch.

The Bloomington area could see flurries between noon and 3 p.m., and again before 9 p.m. tonight. It will be cold and windy, though, with a high near 33 and winds that could gust as high as 28 mph, according to the weather service.

No snow is expected in the region Friday, but it'll be another day to bundle up: High temperatures in the low 20s are expected.

