Snow to fall in Central Illinois starting Tuesday

LINCOLN — Winter weather is making a comeback this week, with snowfall expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Macon County.

With cold temperatures — mostly in the low 30s — combined with solid cloud cover, snow is expected to begin late Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest, said he expects the peak of the snowfall to be Wednesday morning.

“It will start to back off during the afternoon on Wednesday, and I think the last of the snow showers will come to an end early Wednesday evening,” he said.

Holiner said the Wednesday morning commute might be troublesome as he expects occasional periods of heavy snow to be mixed in with the light snowfall.

It’s still early to say for sure, but snowfall could range from 2 to 5 inches across Central Illinois, Holiner said.

The southeastern part of the region, around Charleston-Mattoon, will see the higher totals, while Bloomington-Normal might be closer to 2 inches, he said.

The high Wednesday will be near 33 degrees, with wind gusts up to 26 mph. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing on Thursday with flurries possible in the evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a chance of snow will continue into the weekend as the daytime temperatures hang close to freezing.