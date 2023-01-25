Snowfall gives way to fun, limited cleanup in Macon County

DECATUR — The predicted snow storm arrived on Wednesday, but didn’t bring as much disturbance as meteorologists expected.

However, the 3 to 4 inches Decatur received was enough for some families to enjoy a bit of winter fun.

“It’s not that cold, so I don’t mind,” said Erin McDonald, who was sitting in a sled atop a hill at Nelson Park, pushing her 6-year-old son, Axl Carter.

With school canceled for the day, McDonald said her son begged her all morning to go outside, so they walked to the park from their home nearby. The soggy snow made for good but wet sledding. McDonald said thankfully her son was wearing waterproof snow gear, “Which I’m not!” she added.

By mid-morning, Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager for Decatur, and his crews were pushing the slush off of the roads, since the snow had already stopped falling.

“Hopefully we don’t get a bunch of re-freeze,” he said.

Mendenall was expecting temperatures to drop below freezing by the afternoon. “There might still be some ice from the pavements being wet,” he said. “But it won’t be because of slush.”

According to Matt Holiner, meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, light snow showers expected Wednesday night and Thursday throughout the day would add slightly to the final totals. “But little to no accumulation is expected,” Holiner said.

Holiner explained the reasons why most snow totals were slightly less than expected. “The biggest reason appears to be a layer of dry air in the atmosphere that caused rain and snow to evaporate before reaching the ground during the evening hours,” he said. “This caused the snow to start accumulating a little later than expected.”

With temperatures staying just above freezing, the snow gradually melted while the snow was falling. “This has prevented the snow from piling up as quickly as usual,” Holiner said.

Also, the area of low pressure generating the snow moved slightly faster than expected, according to Holiner. “This has caused the heavy snow to come to an end a little sooner,” he said.

The road crews understand the weather patterns can change quickly. Although most of the streets were cleared by Wednesday afternoon, a few road crews were scheduled to work throughout the evening. “For anything that needs done,” Mendenall said. “In case the fire or police need anything, we’ll be here for them.”

Meteorologists are closely watching the weekend's forecast. "Thursday night looks dry, but on Friday, isolated rain and snow showers are expected as a warm front lifts over Central Illinois," Holiner said.

Isolated rain showers will return for Saturday, he said. "The best chance of precipitation looks like Saturday night as another cold front moves in," Holiner said. "Scattered rain showers early will change over to snow late. Isolated snow showers will continue into Sunday before coming to an end Sunday afternoon. With most of the precipitation being light and rain mixing in, additional snow is expected to be less than half an inch Friday through Sunday."

