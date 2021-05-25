 Skip to main content
Storms headed for Central Illinois on Tuesday, later this week
  • Updated
Lightning and heavy rain were part of severe weather that swept through Decatur on May 3.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of storms and potentially severe weather in the week leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast. 

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as a cold front crosses the region, meteorologists said. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday. Apart from the scattered storms, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the 80s. 

Lingering unsettled weather could affect areas east of Interstate 55 into Wednesday. Otherwise, high pressure will bring drier weather from the west on Wednesday through the evening.

A better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will come Thursday afternoon into the night, when another system will move into the region. Severe weather and locally heavy rainfall are possible, the weather service said. Threats could include hail and damaging wind gusts, but it's too soon to know the potential for tornadoes to develop.

National Weather Service

This image provided by the National Weather Service shows the potential for severe weather later this week. 

There is good news: After this system leaves the region, the weather service said, much cooler and less humid air will spread over the area for the end of the week.

A nice stretch of weather is currently expected for much of the Memorial Day weekend, with mild temperatures and dry conditions that could potentially turn unsettled on Memorial Day, the weather service said.

FIND UP-TO-THE-MINUTE FORECAST INFORMATION HERE

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Tags

Local Weather

