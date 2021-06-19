Storms possible across Central Illinois this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of possible hazardous weather conditions this weekend.
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday across the region, with damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall the main threats, the weather service said.
Additionally, heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees are expected across the area.
Heavy rain had already fallen during the early morning hours on Saturday. Knox and Fulton counties experienced high winds and minor damages, meteorologist Mike Albano said.
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Storms traveled through Central Illinois Saturday morning south of Interstate 72. No severe weather was expected for the rest of the morning.
"But we are a little bit concerned about the redevelopment this afternoon," Albano said. "Those storms could be severe."
Strong to severe storms are possible again Sunday afternoon and evening, the weather service stated.
"Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats," the weather service said. "A few tornadoes are also possible along and north of I-72."
Get to know Illinois: 15 state symbols
Snack food — Popcorn
Amphibian — Eastern tiger salamander
Reptile — Painted turtle
Flower — Violet
Tree — White Oak
Bird — Cardinal
Insect — Monarch butterfly
Fish — Bluegill
Mineral — Fluorite
Animal — White-tailed deer
Dance — Square dance
Prairie grass — Big Bluestem
Fruit — Gold Rush Apple
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!