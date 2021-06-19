Storms possible across Central Illinois this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of possible hazardous weather conditions this weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday across the region, with damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall the main threats, the weather service said.

Additionally, heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees are expected across the area.

Heavy rain had already fallen during the early morning hours on Saturday. Knox and Fulton counties experienced high winds and minor damages, meteorologist Mike Albano said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Storms traveled through Central Illinois Saturday morning south of Interstate 72. No severe weather was expected for the rest of the morning.

"But we are a little bit concerned about the redevelopment this afternoon," Albano said. "Those storms could be severe."

Strong to severe storms are possible again Sunday afternoon and evening, the weather service stated.

"Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats," the weather service said. "A few tornadoes are also possible along and north of I-72."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.