Thunderstorms expected across Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Lincoln are warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook with scattered thunderstorms throughout Monday and strong storms possible in the late evening with gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall as the main concerns.
A frontal boundary will move showers and storms through to Tuesday with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees with south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
