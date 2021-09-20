Thunderstorms expected across Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Lincoln are warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook with scattered thunderstorms throughout Monday and strong storms possible in the late evening with gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall as the main concerns.

A frontal boundary will move showers and storms through to Tuesday with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees with south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.