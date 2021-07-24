 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.

According to meteorologists, scattered thunderstorms are possible late Saturday and through the evening.

"Some of the storms may become severe, with the primary hazards being damaging winds and large hail," the weather service stated. "An isolated tornado is also possible."

Warm and humid conditions are possible with peak heat index values between 98 to 106 degrees.

Sunday's weather conditions will remain the same. "Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible at times Sunday into Monday," the weather service stated.

Areas such as Dallas are weeks behind the average pace for first 100-degree day, which will arrive soon as smothering heat blankets the Central states.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

