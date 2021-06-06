Thunderstorms possible this week in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.

According to meteorologists, scattered thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon across Central Illinois.

"While severe weather is not expected, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be hazards," the report stated.

Similar weather may continue during the rest of the week.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday through Friday, especially during the afternoon hours," the weather service stated. "While severe weather is not expected, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be hazards."

Sunday's temperatures are expected to be at a high near 84 degrees with south winds at 9 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.

