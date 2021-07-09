 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms possible this weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN  — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook until Saturday evening.

According to the weather service, a slight risk of severe weather for Central Illinois is possible Friday after 8 p.m. Damaging winds and isolated large hail are possible. An isolated tornado is also possible.

"Heavy rainfall is also possible and could bring flash flooding," the weather service stated.

Threats of thunderstorms will remain throughout Saturday. The possibility of heavy rainfall will also continue through the weekend, especially Saturday through Saturday night, according to meteorologists.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

