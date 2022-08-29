Update: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Macon County; small chance of flooding continues

8:45 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Macon County. While the threat for damaging wind and hail has come to an end, the chance for rain continues. Scattered showers and storms look to continue across central Illinois until around 2 a.m. tonight. Heavy rain and lightning will still occur in spots. If additional heavy rain falls in a low lying or poorly drained location, flooded roads are possible.

After 2 a.m., activity will become isolated and all showers and storms will exit the area by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become sunny in the afternoon Tuesday. High temperatures will reach around 82 degrees with breezy conditions. Wind gusts will reach around 20 mph.

8:10 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across the eastern portion of Macon County until 8:30 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are still expected. Continue to remain indoors until these storms clear the area.

7:50 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Macon County until 8:15 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Heavy rain and lightning are also occurring across southern Macon County. No damaging wind or hail is associated with the storms here at this time.