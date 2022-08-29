 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Macon County; small chance of flooding continues

radar3

8:45 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Macon County. While the threat for damaging wind and hail has come to an end, the chance for rain continues. Scattered showers and storms look to continue across central Illinois until around 2 a.m. tonight. Heavy rain and lightning will still occur in spots. If additional heavy rain falls in a low lying or poorly drained location, flooded roads are possible.

After 2 a.m., activity will become isolated and all showers and storms will exit the area by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become sunny in the afternoon Tuesday. High temperatures will reach around 82 degrees with breezy conditions. Wind gusts will reach around 20 mph.

radar2

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

8:10 p.m. Update: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended across the eastern portion of Macon County until 8:30 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are still expected. Continue to remain indoors until these storms clear the area.

radar1

7:50 p.m. Update:  A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Macon County until 8:15 p.m. Monday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Heavy rain and lightning are also occurring across southern Macon County. No damaging wind or hail is associated with the storms here at this time.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

