Update: Severe weather threat ends for Decatur, isolated showers and storms still possible

8:15 p.m. Update: Rain is currently pushing out of eastern Macon County. The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled. A funnel cloud was briefly observed over Mount Zion, but a tornado never touched down. No damage has been reported across Macon County.

While isolated showers and weak storms are still possible for the next few hours, no more severe storms are expected.

7:15 p.m. Update: The storm is peaking across southern Macon County now. Along with very heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are still possible. Quarter size hail was reported from this storm in Taylorville. The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended until 7:45 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until this storm clears us.

6:35 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Saturday for Decatur and southwestern Macon County. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes us.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

