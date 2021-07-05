 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast

This footage was filmed and produced 3 July 2021. Tropical Storm Elsa that is downgraded from a hurricane, is expected to reach Cuba and Jamaica on Sunday and towards Florida on Monday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday, July 3 for 15 counties potentiall…

AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Key West, Florida, on July 5, where crews are warning people to get ready for tropical storm-force winds and street flooding.

LINCOLN — Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast Tuesday, but Central Illinois won’t feel its impacts, a meteorologist said.

“We’re not anticipating any impacts in this area,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend, Erwin said.

The isolated storms are forecast to fall east of Interstate 57 on Thursday and west of the Illinois River on Friday are not related to the storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Before any rain moves into the area, high temperatures punctuate the outlook for the beginning of the week, with the heat index reaching the mid 90s on Monday and approaching 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The hot start to the week gives Central Illinois, especially Bloomington-Normal, a much-needed break from rainfall after the region experienced torrential downpours, tornadoes and flooding last weekend.

A weekend of flooding closed Clinton Lake but water levels are beginning to drop.

Flood warnings remain in effect along the Illinois River between Putnam and Brown counties.

The high temperatures and high humidity “could cause some issues” for people spending the days outside, but since it’s the beginning of July, Erwin said these figures are “nothing too unreasonable for this time of year.”

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall will help to cool the temperatures across Central Illinois later in the week.

Pantagraph coverage of weekend flooding

A recap of coverage about flooding across Central Illinois from The Pantagraph.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

