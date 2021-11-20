Watch now: 'Cooler than normal' Thanksgiving headed for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.

Lee Enterprises Meteorologist Matt Holiner said most travelers in Illinois will not be significantly affected by weather, but Wednesday — typically the most traveled day — shows the greatest chance for rain.

“I don’t want to say it’s a wet day, I’m not talking about heavy rain, but there are going to be scattered rain showers (Wednesday), it looks like,” Holiner said, adding that rain should stop Wednesday night.

People flying to the Northeast region, such as New York or Boston, will likely be affected by rain or snow on Monday and Tuesday. That could lead to some delays, but with the front moving off the East Coast, things look much better for Wednesday. Only light rain and snow showers are expected in spots across the country, which should not seriously hamper travel plans, Holiner said.

Two cold fronts are heading east toward Illinois this week. The first one Sunday will cause temperatures to drop to nearly 20 degrees by Monday morning and only hover around 30 degrees during the day. The second cold front entering Illinois Wednesday will bring scattered rain.

“The good thing is, though, it’s not going to be a prolonged rain event,” Holiner said. “It doesn’t look like there’s any big system at that point Wednesday that would cause any widespread delays, widespread problems on the roads.”

He said drivers wanting to avoid as much rain as possible should head out of town anytime Tuesday, Wednesday night or Thursday morning, if feasible.

Temperatures will warm up mid-week to about 50 degrees and then begin to drop again Thanksgiving Day to the 40s, and to the upper 20s Thursday night.

"In general, this Thanksgiving week is going to be a little bit cooler than normal," Holiner said.

He added that late night Thanksgiving, does call for a slight chance of rain and snow that could linger into Black Friday.

"Just keep that in mind right now...If you're going to be out late Thursday night, early Friday morning, there is a possibility of showers," Holiner said.

The chance of rain late Thursday night and early Friday morning is about 20%.

"Our temperatures are going to stay roughly the same really Thanksgiving through Sunday, right around 40 degrees for highs, lows are going to be upper 20s, low 30s, it looks like," Holiner said.

While isolated rain and snow showers can't be ruled out, it currently looks like next Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry in Central Illinois.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

