Watch now: 'Cooler than normal' Thanksgiving headed for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Lee Enterprises Meteorologist Matt Holiner said most travelers in Illinois will not be significantly affected by weather, but Wednesday — typically the most traveled day — shows the greatest chance for rain.
“I don’t want to say it’s a wet day, I’m not talking about heavy rain, but there are going to be scattered rain showers (Wednesday), it looks like,” Holiner said, adding that rain should stop Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving week weather forecast in Central Illinois
|Day
|Forecast
|Monday
|Low 30s, windy, mostly sunny
|Tuesday
|Low 40s, mostly sunny
|Wednesday
|Low 50s, breezy, scattered rain showers
|Thursday (Thanksgiving)
|Low 40s, isolated rain/snow mainly night
|Friday
|Upper 30s, few rain/snow showers early
|Saturday
|Low 40s, isolated rain/snow showers
|Sunday
|Low 40s, isolated rain/snow showers
People flying to the Northeast region, such as New York or Boston, will likely be affected by rain or snow on Monday and Tuesday. That could lead to some delays, but with the front moving off the East Coast, things look much better for Wednesday. Only light rain and snow showers are expected in spots across the country, which should not seriously hamper travel plans, Holiner said.
Two cold fronts are heading east toward Illinois this week. The first one Sunday will cause temperatures to drop to nearly 20 degrees by Monday morning and only hover around 30 degrees during the day. The second cold front entering Illinois Wednesday will bring scattered rain.
“The good thing is, though, it’s not going to be a prolonged rain event,” Holiner said. “It doesn’t look like there’s any big system at that point Wednesday that would cause any widespread delays, widespread problems on the roads.”
He said drivers wanting to avoid as much rain as possible should head out of town anytime Tuesday, Wednesday night or Thursday morning, if feasible.
Temperatures will warm up mid-week to about 50 degrees and then begin to drop again Thanksgiving Day to the 40s, and to the upper 20s Thursday night.
"In general, this Thanksgiving week is going to be a little bit cooler than normal," Holiner said.
He added that late night Thanksgiving, does call for a slight chance of rain and snow that could linger into Black Friday.
"Just keep that in mind right now...If you're going to be out late Thursday night, early Friday morning, there is a possibility of showers," Holiner said.
The chance of rain late Thursday night and early Friday morning is about 20%.
"Our temperatures are going to stay roughly the same really Thanksgiving through Sunday, right around 40 degrees for highs, lows are going to be upper 20s, low 30s, it looks like," Holiner said.
While isolated rain and snow showers can't be ruled out, it currently looks like next Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry in Central Illinois.
12 Thanksgiving side dishes that may steal the event
12 Thanksgiving side dishes that may steal the event
Sweet sesame dinner rolls
Start to finish: 3 hours
Servings: 16
Ingredients
- 4 1/2 cups (1 pound 3 ounces) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup (1 1/2 ounces) potato flour (also sold as potato starch)
- 1 tablespoon instant yeast
- 1/2 cup orange juice, room temperature
- 1/2 cup water, slightly warmed
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 eggs, divided
- 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds, divided
- Coarse sea salt
Directions:
- Coat a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, potato flour and yeast. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add the ingredients in the following order: orange juice, water, butter, brown sugar, salt, the flour mixture, 2 whole eggs plus 1 egg yolk (reserve the extra egg white for later). Mix first on the lowest speed, scraping the bowl to ensure all the ingredients are incorporated. Continue to mix on speed 2. The dough should start out very sticky, but then become cohesive after about 2 minutes. It will not clean the sides of the bowl.
- Add a little more flour, a tablespoon at a time, if the dough is too sticky. Add 1/3 cup of the sesame seeds once the dough ball comes together, then knead in the mixer with the dough hook for another 5 minutes.
- Remove the hook and cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap. Allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 16 even pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and place in the prepared pan; the balls should touch. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm place until puffy, about another hour.
- Toward the end of the rising time, heat the oven to 350 F.
- Once the rolls are puffy, beat the reserved egg white until frothy. Gently brush the egg white over the tops of the rolls. Sprinkle with the remaining sesame seeds and a bit of coarse salt. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through. Allow to cool in the pan.
Nutrition information per serving: 230 calories; 50 calories from fat (22 percent of total calories); 6 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 50 mg cholesterol; 230 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 6 g protein.
___
Alison Ladman is a chef, food writer and recipe developer for The Associated Press. She also owns The Crust and Crumb Baking Company in Concord, New Hampshire.
Pumpkin cheesecake with honey sour cream
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds cream cheese
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup honey
- 1½ cups crushed graham crackers
- ½ cup melted butter
Directions:
- Remove cream cheese from refrigerator and let stand on counter for 1 hour before starting recipe.
- With electric mixer, cream the cheese and sugar. This should take about 10 minutes. To the cream cheese mix, add the eggs, pumpkin, vanilla and spices. Cream this all together until smooth. Make sure during all creaming you use a low to medium speed.
- Mix the graham crackers and butter together. Pack in the bottom of a springform pan. Pour mix into pan and bake in oven heated to 325 degrees for 1 hour.
- Mix honey and sour cream together, pour over cheesecake and bake another 15 minutes. Remove cheesecake from oven and let stand for 1 hour and then place in refrigerator. Serve cold.
Cranberry floats
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 vanilla bean, halved lengthwise
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 cups water (divided)
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- Juice and peel (pith removed) of 1 orange
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4 star anise
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Champagne or dry sparkling wine for servings
Directions:
- Using the tip of a small knife, scrape the vanilla seeds out of the pod halves into a medium saucepan. Add the vanilla bean pod halves, sugar, 2 cups of water, the cranberries, orange peel and juice, vanilla, cinnamon sticks and star anise and bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. When the cranberries begin to pop, lower the heat to medium-high and continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Remove and discard the vanilla pod halves, orange peel, cinnamon sticks and star anise.
- Pour the remaining contents into a blender. Holding the lid firmly with one hand wrapped in a kitchen towel, blend the mixture on high speed until liquefied. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Stir in the remaining 2 cups of water and the lemon juice. Cool to room temperature. Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturers' instructions. (This may require chilling the base before churning.) Freeze the sorbet for at least 2 hours before serving.
- Using a small melon baller or a ½-teaspoon measuring spoon, scoop 3 balls ofsorbet into a tall shot glass. Top the glass with Champagne and serve immediately with small straws or demitasse spoons.
Per serving, based on 4: 434 calories (none from fat), no fat, no cholesterol, 108 grams carbohydrates, trace protein, 2 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.
Source "Bluestem: The Cookbook" (Andrews McMeel) by Colby and Megan Garrelts with Bonjwing Lee
Bourbon glazed carrots
Ingredients:
- 1¼ pounds carrots, peeled and sliced
- 3 ounces bourbon
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 pinch kosher salt and black pepper
Directions:
- Place all ingredients in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; cover with plastic and place in refrigerator for 24 hours. On the day of serving, place carrots in oven heated to 325 degrees and bake for 1 hour. Let stand for 10 minutes prior to eating.
Sweet potato tart with Parmesan and maple syrup
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 3 large sweet potatoes, peeled
- 10 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
- Ground black pepper
- Maple syrup, to serve
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9- by 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
- Trim the sweet potatoes so that they fit into the feed tube of the food processor. It's fine if you need to cut them into chunks for them to fit. Using the processor's thinnest slicing blade, cut all of the sweet potatoes into very thin slices.
- Pile the sliced sweet potatoes on the work surface. Place the Parmesan in a bowl next to them. Have a grinder of black pepper nearby. Instruct the children to arrange a single layer of sweet potato slices over the bottom of the prepared pan, then sprinkle a small amount of the cheese over them. Finish with a few grinds of pepper.
- Now have them repeat this, arranging another layer of sweet potato slices over the cheese, followed by another sprinkling of cheese and pepper. Have them continue until they run out of ingredients.
- Give the top of the tart a final sprinkle of cheese and a spritz of cooking spray, then bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is nicely browned. Cool for 15 minutes, then drizzle a bit of maple syrup over the tart.
Bacon and fried onion cranberry sauce
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- ½ cup orange juice
- 12-ounce bag fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 large or 2 small apples, peeled, cored and diced
- ½ cup sugar
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a large saucepan over medium-high, cook the bacon until lightly crisped, 10 to 12 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a plate and set aside, leaving the saucepan and bacon fat over the heat. Carefully add the onion and cook until lightly fried, 2 to 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the onions to the plate with the bacon.
- Dispose of the fat in the pan, but don't scrape the pan. You want any browned bits on the bottom.
- Return the pan to the heat. When the pan is hot, carefully add the orange juice and bring to a simmer while using a wooden spoon or silicone spatula to scrap up the bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the cranberries, apple and sugar, then bring to a simmer. Cook until the cranberries pop and the juice thickens, about 6 minutes. Return the bacon and onions to the pan, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Cool before serving.
Delicious noodles
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 4 tablespoons of milk or cream
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 4 egg yolks, separated and beaten, or 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 teaspoons solid shortening
Directions:
- Sift flour, salt and baking powder into a bowl. Make a well in the center of ingredients. Fill the well with remaining ingredients.
- With a fork, blend all ingredients together. When done, form into a ball and put onto floured mat or surface. Knead for a minute or two, adding flour as necessary so the mixture isn’t sticky.
- Roll as thin as possible. Let stand at least 20 minutes or more. Cut into strips. Shake strips of extra flour and separate to dry, leaving as much space between them as possible. Let dry for several hours.
Cook’s note: Noodles freeze very well.
Nutrition data, total recipe, using cream: 874 calories; 407 calories from fat; 46g fat; 16g saturated fat; 3g fiber; 1g sugar; 24g protein; 861mg cholesterol; 3726mg sodium.
—Source: Opal Chester
Roasted grape succotash
Ingredients:
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 2 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash (½-inch cubes)
- 16-ounce bag frozen corn kernels, thawed and patted dry with paper towels
- 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry with paper towels
- 2 cups red grapes, halved
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- Balsamic glaze, to serve
- Crumbled goat cheese, to serve
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- In a large bowl, combine the onion, squash, corn, chickpeas and grapes. Toss with several tablespoons of olive oil, enough so that everything is well coated. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then spread evenly on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, stirring several times, or until everything is browned and tender.
- Pile into a serving dish and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese. Serve hot.
Start to finish: 45 minutes (10 minutes active) | Servings: 8.
Nutrition information per serving: 220 calories; 60 calories from fat (27 percent of total calories); 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 35 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 6 g protein; 310 mg sodium.
Cider-glazed sweet potatoes with fried sage, garlic and goat cheese
Start to finish: 1 ½ hours (20 minutes active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 4 cups apple cider
- 4 large (about 4 pounds) sweet potatoes
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 12 fresh sage leaves
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Mist the foil with cooking spray.
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high, bring the cider to a boil. Lower the heat to maintain a strong simmer and cook until reduced to ½ cup.
- Meanwhile, cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, then cut each half into quarters lengthwise to produce 8 long wedges from each sweet potato.
- Once the cider is reduced, add the potato wedges and toss to coat. Arrange the wedges, skin side down, in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake for 35 minutes, or until tender. If the glaze darkens too much before the wedges are cooked, drizzle ½ cup of water over them and stir lightly.
- While the potatoes cook, fry the sage. In a medium skillet over medium-high, heat the oil. Add the sage and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until crisp, turning once or twice. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sage from the oil and place on paper towels to drain. Add the garlic to the oil, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside, leaving the garlic in the oil.
- When the potatoes are cooked, transfer them to a serving platter. Drizzle with the garlic oil and garlic, as well as any pan drippings from the roasted potatoes. Top with the crumbled goat cheese and fried sage. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition information per serving: 360 calories; 90 calories from fat (25 percent of total calories); 10 g fat (3 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 320 mg sodium; 61 g carbohydrate; 7 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 6 g protein.
Cranberry upside-down cake
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature (divided)
- 1 cup granulated sugar (divided)
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 ¾ cups fresh cranberries
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup milk
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, with a rack in center. Rub the bottom and sides of an 8-inch round cake pan with 2 tablespoons of the butter. In small bowl, whisk together ½ cup sugar with the cinnamon and allspice. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the bottom of the pan; arrange the cranberries in a single layer on top.
- With an electric mixer, cream the remaining 6 tablespoons butter and ½ cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla; beat until well combined. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture to the butter mixture in three batches, alternating with the milk, until well combined.
- Spoon the batter over the cranberries in the pan, and smooth the top. Place the pan on a baking sheet; bake the cake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the cake; invert onto a rimmed platter.
Per serving: 299 calories (38 percent from fat), 13 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 59 milligrams cholesterol, 44 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 177 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber.
Source: "Everyday Food: Great Food Fast" (from Martha Stewart Living)
Creamy mashed potatoes
For a do-ahead version of this recipe, follow it up to the point of ricing the potatoes. At that point, rice the potatoes into a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover the bowl and chill until you are ready to finish the potatoes. When ready, heat the milk and cream with the salt, and soften the butter. Microwave the riced potatoes, covering the bowl partially with plastic wrap, in 2 minute increments, stirring the potatoes each time, until they are very hot, then add the butter and milk mixture as instructed in the recipe.
Start to finish: 50 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds russet or Yukon gold potatoes
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- Ground black pepper
Directions:
- Peel the potatoes and cut them into 1-inch chunks. As you peel and cut them, add the potatoes to a large bowl of cold water and swish them around to get rid of excess starch. Transfer the potato chunks to a large steamer insert or a large colander and set over a pot of boiling water. Reduce the heat to medium and steam the potatoes, covered tightly, for 10 minutes.
- Lift out the steamer insert. Leave the water boiling (adding more if needed). Return the potatoes to the bowl of cold water. Set the bowl in the sink and run additional cold water over the potatoes for a few minutes. Turn off the water and add several ice cubes. Let the potatoes cool completely in the ice water.
- Drain the potatoes, transfer them back to the steamer insert and return to the pot of boiling water. Steam, covered, until tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife, about another 12 to 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium, heat the milk and cream with the salt until hot.
- When the potatoes are tender, remove the steamer insert from the pot. Discard any water in the pot. Using a potato ricer and working in batches, rice the potatoes into the pot. Add the butter and stir until melted and incorporated. Add the milk mixture and stir well. Season with salt and pepper, then serve immediately.
Nutrition information per serving: 280 calories; 130 calories from fat (46 percent of total calories); 15 g fat (9 g saturated; 0.5 g trans fats); 45 mg cholesterol; 33 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 260 mg sodium.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather