Watch now: Funnel clouds sighted in Assumption, damage reported

ASSUMPTION — Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.

"I thought, 'I've got to get a picture,'" Heck said. "Then we got everybody inside. Parents came in, we had a couple of dogs in there because, you know, you bring your dog when you're picking up your child from school. The shuttle buses had just arrived from Moweaqua."

Everyone is safe, she said, and while it felt like the funnels hovered for several minutes, it probably wasn't as long as it seemed. A custodian took video of a funnel touching down in a field but no damage was done to the school.

However, nearby at Kemmerer Village, quite a bit of damage was done, said Dawn Sabol, director of programming operations.

