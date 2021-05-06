Watch now: Funnel clouds sighted in Assumption, damage reported

ASSUMPTION — Shuttle buses and parents were waiting to take students home from school at Central A&M in Assumption on Thursday when Superintendent DeAnn Heck spotted a funnel cloud.
"I thought, 'I've got to get a picture,'" Heck said. "Then we got everybody inside. Parents came in, we had a couple of dogs in there because, you know, you bring your dog when you're picking up your child from school. The shuttle buses had just arrived from Moweaqua."
Everyone is safe, she said, and while it felt like the funnels hovered for several minutes, it probably wasn't as long as it seemed. A custodian took video of a funnel touching down in a field but no damage was done to the school.
However, nearby at Kemmerer Village, quite a bit of damage was done, said Dawn Sabol, director of programming operations.
"We had some damage on the north end of campus, a tree uprooted, two vehicles moved in their parking spaces, window damage, soffit damage, and a stool, a bench in our break area that went through a van window."
Nobody was hurt, she said.
“We already have had one church offer to come help (the cleanup), the Presbyterian Church in Effingham, which we really appreciate,” Executive Director Schales Nagle said.
The cottages, which house the children, were not located near the hardest hit area.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln had only preliminary information as of late afternoon that funnel clouds were spotted shortly after 2 p.m. in Assumption. No other official reports of damage were released Thursday evening.
