Watch now: Rain, little snow in Decatur, Mattoon from weekend storm

DECATUR — Central Illinois saw its first snow and ice storm of the winter on Saturday, but Decatur and Mattoon were mostly spared from the worst impacts.

IDOT’s winter conditions map showed area roads were partially or mostly covered in snow and ice by mid-afternoon Saturday, with most highways north and west of Interstate 55 fully covered.

"Lincoln and south along I-55 will probably stay mostly rain, but as you get into McLean County, that's when the wintry precip starts angling over towards the east and including the Bloomington-Normal areas,” said Ed Shimon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office on Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service predicted daytime accumulations of up to 3 inches of snow in Bloomington, with another 1 to 2 inches possible overnight.

As of Saturday afternoon, the highest snowfall totals were west of the Illinois River, with 5 inches reported in Knox County, 4 inches in Princeville and 3.9 inches in Dunlap.

But farther south and east, essentially along a line from Springfield to Decatur to Champaign, precipitation during the day came in the form of rain. The changeover to snow was not expected until later Saturday evening.

Still, Decatur was expected to see its first measurable snow of the year.

​"It'll probably just be kind of like a coating, a dusting so to speak, a couple of tenths of an inch. Decatur will probably see that," said Ed Shimon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "Mattoon will be more of a glancing blow as the rain changes to snow this evening."

The rest of the weekend and the early week are expected to be clearer but chillier. The forecasted low in Decatur Sunday night is 6 degrees. The wind chill is expected to be between minus 5 and 0 degrees.

“Low temps will be falling towards the teens, but wind chills will be below zero real close to Decatur, and Bloomington probably will see wind chills below zero by Sunday morning," Shimon said.

Looking toward Sunday and Monday, IDOT is warning of freezing on roads, especially in areas west of I-55 on Sunday and north of Interstate 72 on Monday.

For those who are traveling, IDOT suggests driving at a slower speed, keeping the gas tank full, having emergency supplies in the vehicle, including a cellphone, and making sure someone knows the route the driver is taking. IDOT plans to have its plows out and asks drivers use extra caution and patience when driving near the plows.

"We haven't had a lot of wintry weather yet this year and it kind of catches you off guard once you get into it,” Shimon said. “You think the road's just wet when it's really icy, so you just got to keep that in mind and slow down and don't speed through wintry weather.​"

Brenden Moore contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0