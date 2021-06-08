Watch now: Rain may be headed our way. Here's when.

LINCOLN — The chance of rain continues Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook calling for a chance of thunderstorms through Saturday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
"Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be possible," the weather service said.
Tuesday's temperatures were expected to reach a high near 84 degrees.
History photos: Past winters in Decatur
1981
1985
1986
1986
1986
1986
1987
1983
1981
1987
1983
1984
1984
1985
1987
1990
1981
1987
1982
1982
1983
1987
1987
1987
1941
1927
1961
1980
Undated
1929
1958
1981
1951
012216-dec-gal-snow6
012216-dec-gal-snow13
012216-dec-gal-snow12
012216-dec-gal-snow11
012216-dec-gal-snow10
012216-dec-gal-snow14
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR