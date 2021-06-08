 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rain may be headed our way. Here's when.

  • Clay Jackson

Lightning and heavy rain were part of severe weather that swept through Decatur on May 3.

LINCOLN — The chance of rain continues Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook calling for a chance of thunderstorms through Saturday, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. 

"Severe weather is not anticipated, but lightning and isolated heavy rainfall will be possible," the weather service said. 

Tuesday's temperatures were expected to reach a high near 84 degrees.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

