Watch now: Snow provides a mix of work, play across Decatur

DECATUR — Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.

And the National Weather Service said it was all going to get worse before it gets better: the NWS Lincoln office issued a winter storm warning forecasting additional snow accumulations of seven to 16 inches through Thursday evening on top of the six to one foot expected to blanket the area Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The only thing that seemed to vary much amid the tundra-like conditions was what mix of precipitation communities were hit with and whether it would be a source of fun or work.

Decatur Public Building Commission manager Jon Perona and his crew of about 12 workers were up by 5 a.m. Wednesday clearing snow at county buildings which were closed due to the snowstorm.

"We got a crew working around the clock for the next couple days just to keep it best we can so when people do come back for work or the public comes to the building it's safe and they're able to come in and conduct whatever business that they need to do," Perona said.

The commission handles with the sidewalks and parking lots at county buildings including the Macon County Courthouse, Office Building and Sheriff's Office, Perona said.

With even more snow expected to fall throughout the day, Perona said they are making sure that a second crew will be on stand-by overnight to address any additional accumulation and to make sure all their equipment is still up and running for Thursday morning.

"I don't know when I'll go home. It depends on what the weather does and make sure our second shift crew gets in," Perona said. "We'll just see what happens as the day goes on."

Residents like Rick Gillum decided to bring out his snow blower and clear the sidewalks along West William Street starting at the corner of North Edward Street and around the whole block for people who want to get out onto the street.

Gillum, who is retired now and has been doing this for 47 years, said he got up this morning to clear his driveway and was able to drive out onto South Franklin Street in his truck with no issues but did see a few people get stuck and swerving off the road.

"I mean it's sort of like putting your head against the wall and we got 40 mile-per-hour winds coming in tomorrow so it's gonna be rough for some people," Gillum said. "I even remember one year back in the late 70s where the snow reached the top of bushes."

Others likes Millikin senior finance major Reiss Naylor and his friends from the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity decided to take advantage of their day off and take sled rides around empty parking lots around campus by being dragged behind a truck.

Dressed in enough layers to keep warm and cushion some of the wipeouts, junior physic major Che McLaren said they were worried that classes would be moved to online again but were fortunate that the university cancelled all classes for the day.

Although sledding in parking lots does seem like a lot of fun, Naylor said they have plans to go to sled at Fairview Park and organize a snow football game once they get enough people together.

"Go out there and have a fun time, there's not too many of these left," Naylor said. "When you're in college, there aren't many times you get to really be a kid anymore."

State Police reported widespread problems with interstate travel throughout the Central Illinois area. Lt. Jody Huffman, acting District 9 commander, said road conditions in Logan County were “especially slick and hazardous” Wednesday.

And Master Sgt. Mark Holley in State Police District 10 reported his troopers were dealing with “multiple jackknife semis” that were blocking Interstate 74 westbound and he urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

The city of Decatur declared a “Snow Emergency” Tuesday evening opening drivers to being fined and having their vehicles towed if they park on designated emergency snow routes.

Dan Mendenall, city Municipal Services manager, said he had 17 plow drivers working but it was hard to keep up with the rate the snow was falling. “Once we plow a route and go over to the next road, it’s snowing hard enough it just covers it back up,” he added.

“So we’re just rotating between the priority streets and trying to keep them plowed off.”

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root described county roads as “looking kind of bad” and said drivers who ventured out in the early stages of the storm would face issues getting home later.

“It’s continuing to snow and the wind is supposed to pick up and so some of those east-west roads are going to be snow-drifted,” he said Wednesday.

The sheriff said his deputies had dealt with a few stranded motorists but said most drivers had appeared to heed advice and stay home.

Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said he had seven drivers out on each work shift piloting either snowplows or motor graders and said it was hard keeping up with snow rates of almost an inch an hour.

“But we’ll be in 24 hours a day until we get things cleaned up,” he said

Bird said the best advice was for drivers to stay off the roads, but warned those who do venture out to beware routes that appear blown clear of snow. He said on some roads the snow cover had drifted clear to reveal an earlier layer of freezing rain that had fallen before the snow started.

“People are putting on their brakes and sliding right into the ditch,” he added. “It sounds counter-intuitive, but snow-covered roads actually have better traction for starting and stopping than that apparently nice and clear-looking pavement out there in the countryside.”

Shane McDermith, owner of Shaner’s 24-Hour Towing in Decatur, and his staff began retrieving cars from ditches at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday. The excess of business caught up to the crew within a few hours. “We’re way behind,” McDermith said by late morning.

Although drivers may have started out early, they eventually ran into trouble with the heavy amount of snow and slick conditions. “People were getting out,” McDermith said. “Now they’re out and can’t get back.”

Most of the calls the towing company has responded to include vehicles in ditches along Interstate 72 and along Hwy. 51. “We’re getting some in-town stuff, but most of it’s on the interstate right now,” McDermith said by mid-morning.

To make their jobs easier, tow truck and snow removal crews are suggesting people stay home. McDermith explained to his customers they would have to wait nearly three hours before a tow truck would arrive to help them. Once they do finally reach the customers, the responses have been positive. “They are happy,” McDermith said.

With the small amount of staff, the work doesn’t expect to end until the snow does.

“The ones of us that are working are a little bit worn out already,” McDermith said. “But we’ll make it and get these people safe. That’s all we care about.”

The National Weather Service said the snow will fade out later Thursday and give way to bone-chilling cold with the Friday high predicted at 19 degrees and the low Friday night falling to minus one degree.

Additional information contributed by Herald & Review staff writer Donnette Beckett and Mateusz Janik.

