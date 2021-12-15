Watch now: Strong winds gusting through Central Illinois today

LINCOLN — Forecasters reported early Wednesday morning that southward gusts will sift through Central Illinois by noon.

The National Weather Service office tweeted at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday that a wind advisory had expanded south of Intestate 70. The alert covers McLean, Macon and Coles counties.

Regionally, afternoon winds between 30-40 mph are expected, with peak gusts of 35-50 mph coming between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts. Strong gales of 30-40 mph will extend through early Thursday morning.

The report said temperatures will warm up to the mid- to high 60s in parts of Central Illinois, with Bloomington topping Wednesday's high at 67 degrees, followed by 66 degrees in Decatur and 64 in Mattoon. Overnight lows will cross into the 40s in Decatur and Bloomington, while Mattoon will hover at 52 degrees.

NWS said there's a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight Thursday in Decatur. All three of Lee Enterprises' host cities in Central Illinois will likely see a mix of overnight winds and rains, with the chance of precipitation marked at 80%.

The Lincoln office advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to use caution when going east or west in the strong southerly winds. Additionally, NWS recommends against outdoor burning, and reminds residents to secure trash cans or other objects that could roll or fly away, and to prepare for possible electrical outages from tree damage.

High wind advisories were issued Monday in Northern Illinois, with damaging gusts of 60 mph predicted from Chicago to west of Dixon.

