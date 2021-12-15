 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Watch now: Strong winds gusting through Central Illinois today

  • 0
Weather storm

Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.

LINCOLN — Forecasters reported early Wednesday morning that southward gusts will sift through Central Illinois by noon.

The National Weather Service office tweeted at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday that a wind advisory had expanded south of Intestate 70. The alert covers McLean, Macon and Coles counties.

Regionally, afternoon winds between 30-40 mph are expected, with peak gusts of 35-50 mph coming between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts. Strong gales of 30-40 mph will extend through early Thursday morning.

AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reports outside the warehouse that was largely destroyed in a multi-state tornado outbreak, killing several workers.

The report said temperatures will warm up to the mid- to high 60s in parts of Central Illinois, with Bloomington topping Wednesday's high at 67 degrees, followed by 66 degrees in Decatur and 64 in Mattoon. Overnight lows will cross into the 40s in Decatur and Bloomington, while Mattoon will hover at 52 degrees.

NWS said there's a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight Thursday in Decatur. All three of Lee Enterprises' host cities in Central Illinois will likely see a mix of overnight winds and rains, with the chance of precipitation marked at 80%.

The Lincoln office advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to use caution when going east or west in the strong southerly winds. Additionally, NWS recommends against outdoor burning, and reminds residents to secure trash cans or other objects that could roll or fly away, and to prepare for possible electrical outages from tree damage.

High wind advisories were issued Monday in Northern Illinois, with damaging gusts of 60 mph predicted from Chicago to west of Dixon.

AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Edwardsville, where crews working to clean up from deadly tornadoes face an additional barrier of more nasty weather on the way.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News