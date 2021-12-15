Watch now: Strong winds gusting through Central Illinois today

BRENDAN DENISON
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
LINCOLN — Forecasters reported early Wednesday morning that southward gusts will sift through Central Illinois by noon.
The National Weather Service office tweeted at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday that a wind advisory had expanded south of Intestate 70. The alert covers McLean, Macon and Coles counties.
Regionally, afternoon winds between 30-40 mph are expected, with peak gusts of 35-50 mph coming between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts. Strong gales of 30-40 mph will extend through early Thursday morning.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reports outside the warehouse that was largely destroyed in a multi-state tornado outbreak, killing several workers.
The report said temperatures will warm up to the mid- to high 60s in parts of Central Illinois, with B
loomington topping Wednesday's high at 67 degrees, followed by 66 degrees in Decatur and 64 in Mattoon. Overnight lows will cross into the 40s in Decatur and Bloomington, while Mattoon will hover at 52 degrees.
NWS said there's a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight Thursday in Decatur. All three of Lee Enterprises' host cities in Central Illinois will likely see a mix of overnight winds and rains, with the chance of precipitation marked at 80%.
The Lincoln office advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to use caution when going east or west in the strong southerly winds. Additionally, NWS recommends against outdoor burning, and reminds residents to secure trash cans or other objects that could roll or fly away, and to prepare for possible electrical outages from tree damage.
High wind advisories were issued Monday in Northern Illinois, with damaging gusts of 60 mph predicted from Chicago to west of Dixon.
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Edwardsville, where crews working to clean up from deadly tornadoes face an additional barrier of more nasty weather on the way.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021.
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of Interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police.
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police.
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday night.
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse.
An Edwardsville police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the Amazon distribution center as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
A tow truck pulls a damaged car from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Tow trucks remove damaged cars from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At least six people died in the warehouse as recovery efforts continued through the weekend.
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse.
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Building debris from an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville landed in a pond near the collapsed portion of the building, as seen on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Workers sort debris while demolishing the damaged portion of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
