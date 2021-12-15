Watch now: Strong winds gusting through Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Forecasters reported early Wednesday morning that southward gusts will sift through Central Illinois by noon.
The Wind Advisory has been expanded to include our southeast counties south of I-70. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/OZjXzE2Tef— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 15, 2021
The National Weather Service office tweeted at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday that a wind advisory had expanded south of Intestate 70. The alert covers McLean, Macon and Coles counties.
Regionally, afternoon winds between 30-40 mph are expected, with peak gusts of 35-50 mph coming between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts. Strong gales of 30-40 mph will extend through early Thursday morning.
The report said temperatures will warm up to the mid- to high 60s in parts of Central Illinois, with Bloomington topping Wednesday's high at 67 degrees, followed by 66 degrees in Decatur and 64 in Mattoon. Overnight lows will cross into the 40s in Decatur and Bloomington, while Mattoon will hover at 52 degrees.
NWS said there's a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight Thursday in Decatur. All three of Lee Enterprises' host cities in Central Illinois will likely see a mix of overnight winds and rains, with the chance of precipitation marked at 80%.
The Lincoln office advised drivers of high-profile vehicles to use caution when going east or west in the strong southerly winds. Additionally, NWS recommends against outdoor burning, and reminds residents to secure trash cans or other objects that could roll or fly away, and to prepare for possible electrical outages from tree damage.
High wind advisories were issued Monday in Northern Illinois, with damaging gusts of 60 mph predicted from Chicago to west of Dixon.
Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest
⚠️Damaging winds are likely tonight especially between 8 pm and 3 am in the red shaded area. The winds will be as powerful as a severe thunderstorm! Prepare for downed tree limbs and power outages, and move any outdoor furniture or free-standing decorations indoors. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/rm6NsVNoqp— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 15, 2021
Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather, including likely record-breaking high temperatures in the mid-70s for much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri. The warmth comes with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms, on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing at least 88 people.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois — with sustained winds between 25 mph and 40 mph and widespread gusts of 60-75 mph. The weather service's Storm Prediction Center said embedded gusts of up to 100 mph and a strong tornado or two were also possible, particularly in Nebraska and parts of Iowa and Minnesota.
Gusts topping 80 mph were recorded in some areas before noon, including the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas. The National Weather Service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning.
Officials also warned that strong winds coupled with drier conditions along the western edge of the weather system posed a dangerous fire risk.
“Essentially, if there are any fires today, it's going to be next to impossible — if not impossible — to keep them under control, just because of the wind,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jordan Thies, based Hastings, Nebraska, said. “For our neck of the woods, this is about as bad as it gets.”
Damaging winds are likely to bring down trees and power lines, leading to power outages, the weather service warned. Some western regions could see visibility cut by blowing dust, while blowing snow could hamper travel in central Nebraska and north, Theis said. Some schools in Nebraska canceled in-person classes, and dozens of schools in Iowa and Nebraska were closing early in anticipation of bad weather.
“Travel will be very hazardous for high profiles vehicles, and delays are possible along interstates due to overturned tractor trailers,” the weather service said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Ferguson, based in Amarillo, Texas, described the system as a "pretty quick-hitting wind storm.” Though blowing dust had reduced visibility in the Texas Panhandle, conditions had not risen to the level of a dust storm.
Officials urged people to bring in or secure holiday decorations, trash cans and outdoor furnutire, which they said could become hazardous projectiles in the strong winds.
The winds and storms were expected to move quickly east, Thies said. After that, forecasters expect temperatures to plunge, with below freezing weather in the northern Plains.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison