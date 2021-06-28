Watch now: These Decatur businesses benefit from wet weather

DECATUR — Frantic calls about flooding have been pouring into Decatur’s Peerless Cleaning and Restoration Services.

The recent deluge of rain — with even more predicted to hammer down through Thursday — is leading to a lot of inundated basements and general flood damage.

“I’d say we’ve probably had around 100 calls over the weekend and through Monday,” said Jay Woodrum, director of marketing for Peerless. “Some calls in Springfield, some in Bloomington but the majority of these are all in Decatur.”

Woodrum said overwhelmed or failing sump pumps are the root cause of a lot of problems as the saturated ground leaves water hunting for other places to flow to.

“Water always takes the path of least resistance,” added Woodrum. “Sump pump problems are primarily the majority of the calls we get, but then you also have water seepage or water coming in through basement windows, things like that.”

Forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln predict the arrival of yet more soaking weather which is likely to keep the phones at Peerless and companies providing similar services ringing off the hook.

The weather service said Monday that expected rainfall through Thursday could drop another one to three inches on the Central Illinois area, with the heavier amounts further south of Interstate 72.

“Absolutely, we’re not out of the woods yet,” said meteorologist Mike Albano. “We have additional showers and thunderstorms forecast.”

That means more rain on top of the deluge that has already fallen. Much of Macon County, for example, has already received between five and seven inches of rain over the last three days; some pockets of the county have been washed out with an eye-popping 10 inches.

Albano said this time of year in the corn-growing season is normally wet, but nowhere near this wet.

“The normal value here for Decatur might be around four inches for the month of June and we have almost doubled that,” the meteorologist added. “This is very unusual: the air mass we've had over the last four days is one of the more humid air masses we’ve had around here in a long time.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said county roads have been good so far, but they’re watching for trouble and warn the situation could change at any moment.

“Yes, it may change very quickly,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery. His advice for anyone suddenly encountering a flooded road was simple: “Be smart, don’t drown, turn around,” he added.

The weather service issued a “Hazardous Weather Outlook" for Macon, Christian, Piatt, DeWitt, Champaign and Vermilion counties Monday afternoon that predicted heavy rain for Monday night and thunderstorms possibly from Tuesday through Thursday.

The one dry bright spot is the rain is at last supposed to dry up Friday through the weekend, meaning your July 4 backyard cookout should be nice and dry.

“And temperatures are looking very seasonable and very pleasant for the holiday weekend,” said Albano.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

