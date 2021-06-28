Watch now: Wet weather deluge buoys clean-up business; your forecast? More rain.

A car blast through a flooded area on North Main Street after heavy rains on Monday in Decatur. Weather officials are calling for more rain throughout the week, but clearing off for a pleasant July 4 holiday weekend.
In addition to battling the flames coming from a garage 2245 Thunderbird Drive, Decatur firefighters had to deal with a blast of heavy rain that passed through the area Monday afternoon.
DECATUR — Frantic calls about flooding have been pouring into Decatur’s Peerless Cleaning and Restoration Services.
The recent deluge of rain — with even more predicted to hammer down through Thursday — is leading to a lot of inundated basements and general flood damage.
“I’d say we’ve probably had around 100 calls over the weekend and through Monday,” said Jay Woodrum, director of marketing for Peerless. “Some calls in Springfield, some in Bloomington but the majority of these are all in Decatur.”
Woodrum said overwhelmed or failing sump pumps are the root cause of a lot of problems as the saturated ground leaves water hunting for other places to flow to.
“Water always takes the path of least resistance,” added Woodrum. “Sump pump problems are primarily the majority of the calls we get, but then you also have water seepage or water coming in through basement windows, things like that.”
Forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln predict the arrival of yet more soaking weather which is likely to keep the phones at Peerless and companies providing similar services ringing off the hook.
The weather service said Monday that expected rainfall through Thursday could drop another one to three inches on the Central Illinois area, with the heavier amounts further south of Interstate 72.
That means more rain on top of the deluge that has already fallen. Much of Macon County, for example, has already received between five and seven inches of rain over the last three days; some pockets of the county have been washed out with an eye-popping 10 inches.
Albano said this time of year in the corn-growing season is normally wet, but nowhere near this wet.
“The normal value here for Decatur might be around four inches for the month of June and we have almost doubled that,” the meteorologist added. “This is very unusual: the air mass we've had over the last four days is one of the more humid air masses we’ve had around here in a long time.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said county roads have been good so far, but they’re watching for trouble and warn the situation could change at any moment.
“Yes, it may change very quickly,” said Sgt. Scott Flannery. His advice for anyone suddenly encountering a flooded road was simple: “Be smart, don’t drown, turn around,” he added.
The weather service issued a “Hazardous Weather Outlook" for Macon, Christian, Piatt, DeWitt, Champaign and Vermilion counties Monday afternoon that predicted heavy rain for Monday night and thunderstorms possibly from Tuesday through Thursday.
The one dry bright spot is the rain is at last supposed to dry up Friday through the weekend, meaning your July 4 backyard cookout should be nice and dry.
“And temperatures are looking very seasonable and very pleasant for the holiday weekend,” said Albano.
1967: This scene is not the bayous of Louisiana but Fairview Park. The footbridge in the middle of the picture is closed because of the flooding. Autumn went out Thursday as it had come in - wet. More than an inch of rain fell Thursday, making the total for fall 15.52 inches of precipitation. Last year's total was 8.08 inches.
1959: Several feet of water in the Route 51 subway at the north edge of Maroa caused detour of traffic. A stalled tractor-trailer at th enorth side was a signal to drivers that the subway was impassible.
1968: Heavy rain creates a hardship for many persons in Decatur when their basements flood and difficulties in general when intersection and subways flood. But for young boys like Alvin Lewis, 6, it's an opportunity for the fun to be found in putting on boots and going wading. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lewis of 1228 N. 20th St. This was the scene Friday on Grand Avenue at Torrence Park.
1958: Bob Keck, Niantic, a Navy man home on leave, takes a hydroplane ride in the 600 block E. Center St. after a heavy rain shorly after 9 a.m. today. Keck was working on his boat in a filling station owned byhis father, at Broadway and Center St. when the 1.02 inches of rain gave him a closeby testing area.
1967: More than an inch of rain early this morning flooded many intersections. Here, a car plows through hubcap-deep water at the intersection of 23rd and Logan streets. The intersection is in an area which frequently floods, and in a precinct where residents voted more than 2-1 against a sewer bond referendum last spring.
1981: No, speedboats haven't started looking like pickup trucks. This was the scene on N. Water St. at Pershing Ave. this morning as the area received another 3/4 inch of rain within half an hour. This torrential storm defeated the storm sewer system's ability to carry it away and made driving treacherous throughout the city.
1971: The drivers of these autos had to be very cautious in negotiating this lake in the 2800 Block N. Water St. early this morning. Water accumulated in large amounts on several streets and in some underpasses in the city as a result of the more than three inches of rain which fell last night and this morning. High water stranded some motorists this morning.
1938: Traffic through the Illinois Terminal railway subway on route 48 near the No. 6 firehouse was halted last night by the high water. Shown are two cars which stalled in the underpass. Passengers were forced to wade out and it was several hours before wreckers could tow the cars to dry ground.
1948: Heavy morning rains flooded the street and sidewalk at the intersection of East Wood and South Jasper streets and covered the floor inside the Raffington Drug store on the corner. Water was up to the doors of other business buildings but did not pass the doors, proprietors said.
1935: Streets throughout the city were flooded Monday when a sudden downpour brought more than one and fourth inches of rainfall in an hour. Children in the 2100 block East Giles found a miniature lake in their front yards.
1975: As nearly an inch of rain fell in Decatur Tuesday, streets and intersections flooded quickly, creating difficult driving conditions in many areas. One driver was still determined to make his way in spite of the one and a half feet of water that stood in front of the Tops Big Boy Restaurant at the intersection of N. Water St. and Pershing Rd.
1989: It was a cold, wet day in Decatur Thursday. An unidentified man and young girl dash from the downtown parking lot to William Street, paying particular attention tot heir footing on the slippery asphalt.
1992: Tim Gipson rides a bike off a ledge into deep water underneath the railroad underpass on North Main Street Saturday after heavy rains flooded the street. Gipson and Jason Prosser, lower right, saw motorists stalled int eh 4-foot deep water and stopped of offer assistance. the boys decided to play in the water after thy were no longer needed.
1993: Ray Ontis and his 11-year-old son, Kevin, take Jean Moore and other counseling team members across the swollen Illinois river from Nutwood to Hardin. They encounter the break in the Nutwood levee halfway through the 20-minute boat ride.
1993: Donald Davis, Oreana, is used to wading out in high water to get his paper when there's a substantial rain such as Monday's. 'Everytime we get a big rain we get flooded,' said Davis who's lived in his house on Northeast Street for the last 14 years.
1985: Bill Lewis looks on as Mike Morganthaler comes form putting a cable on his partially submerged backhoe. The backhoe slipped off an embankment and became stuck as a result of heavy rain collecting below a newly made road.
1977: Here is Decatur, a myriad of rivers and lakes - but it wasn't planned taht way. Decatur's waterways, pictured here, were created with little advance notice by a three-inch rain that fell in a 30-minute period on Aug. 20.
A car blast through a flooded area on North Main Street after heavy rains on Monday in Decatur. Weather officials are calling for more rain throughout the week, but clearing off for a pleasant July 4 holiday weekend.