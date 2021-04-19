Watch now: Winter not done with Decatur area. What to expect Tuesday

Even since the first sign of spring, the plants have been protected in greenhouses with periodic visits to the outdoors. “But we’re still going to cover them up,” Starshak said. “Throw a blanket over them tonight and they’ll be happy.”

Landscapers and gardeners understand that spring is a mix of weather and patiently wait for this weekend’s anticipated warmer temperatures.

According to Starshak, the low temperatures should not affect the trees. “The trees that have been around for years, they are completely hardened off,” he said.

Greg Powell, owner of Powell Lawn Care based in Bethany, has been busy since the arrival of the spring-like weather.

“We have been swamped,” he said. “We’re barely keeping our nose above water keeping caught up with the mowing.”

Tuesday’s expected snow is a reprieve for Powell’s crew. “With this cold snap, the grass is going to slow down,” Powell said.

Along with lawn care, Powell keeps busy in the winter with residential and business snow removal. “I usually end it in the middle of March or the first of April,” he said. “But we’re going to get some of that stuff back out.”