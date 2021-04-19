Watch now: Winter not done with us yet. What to expect Tuesday

DECATUR — Just when it appeared winter had packed its bags of nasty weather tricks and left, Mother Nature has decided to invite it back for a visit.
“There could certainly be some flakes flying in the morning,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Decatur is expected to receive about a half inch of snow Tuesday, but almost none is expected to accumulate on the ground.
“Snowfall could potentially be heavy at times tomorrow, but the reason the accumulations are so light is because the ground is going to be pretty warm,” Erwin said.
It would be the first snowfall on April 20 in Decatur since 1943, according to the National Weather Service.
While April snowfall seems unusual, Erwin said “It’s actually fairly common.”
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” Erwin said. “When we start to get out beyond April 15 and into the back half of the month, it does become less common.”
Rain was expected to begin overnight in Decatur and Mattoon, then turn to snow in the morning and afternoon. A rain and snow mix is expected to continue throughout Tuesday and end late evening.
“It’s going to be a sloppy day,” Barnes said, but road conditions are expected to not be impacted.
“Just watch out for bridges and overpass areas that could accumulate a little more since they’re elevated and a little bit cooler,” Erwin said.
The Decatur street crews are ready, although they already had begun their spring routine of mowing and filling potholes. “But we’re getting some trucks ready today,” Interim Forestry and City Property Supervisor Rick Baker said Monday.
Baker said he and his crew will be ready for the snow, although he isn’t worried about the conditions of the streets.
“We’ve had snow on Halloween,” he said. “That’s prior to our diving into winter preparations. That starts in the middle of November. Now we have to just hang on a little longer for this year.”
The crew adapts to the conditions. “So we’re prepared,” Baker said.
The staff at Garden Path in Decatur spent the day Monday preparing their plants and flower beds for the winter blast.
Snow is not a worry for Rich Starshak, the co-owner of the business. “It’s the cold overnight." The high on Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 30s. Overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 20s, the weather service said.
Even since the first sign of spring, the plants have been protected in greenhouses with periodic visits to the outdoors. “But we’re still going to cover them up,” Starshak said. “Throw a blanket over them tonight and they’ll be happy.”
Landscapers and gardeners understand that spring is a mix of weather and patiently wait for this weekend’s anticipated warmer temperatures.
According to Starshak, the low temperatures should not affect the trees. “The trees that have been around for years, they are completely hardened off,” he said.
Greg Powell, owner of Powell Lawn Care based in Bethany, has been busy since the arrival of the spring-like weather.
“We have been swamped,” he said. “We’re barely keeping our nose above water keeping caught up with the mowing.”
Tuesday’s expected snow is a reprieve for Powell’s crew. “With this cold snap, the grass is going to slow down,” Powell said.
Along with lawn care, Powell keeps busy in the winter with residential and business snow removal. “I usually end it in the middle of March or the first of April,” he said. “But we’re going to get some of that stuff back out.”
The cold weather could arrive all the way through the end of May, according to landscapers’ experience. “But a little bit of snow at the end of April, that’s a bit of a shocker,” Powell said. “The cold weather, we can expect that.”
