Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois.

The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties included are Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Shelby, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Piatt.

"A couple rounds of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight will produce rainfall amounts of one to three inches on saturated soils," meteorologists reported. "A few locations that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms may see rainfall amounts of three to six inches."

According to the weather service, excessive rain may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Counties included in the flood watch include Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby.