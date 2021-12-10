What to expect from storms heading our way

UPDATE: The National Weather Service office in Lincoln tweeted storm impact times shifted for Friday evening. They said storms should hit between 8 p.m. to midnight in Decatur, Bloomington, and Mattoon.

LINCOLN — Rain and storms are in store for several Central Illinois communities, National Weather Service meteorologists said Friday.

Their reports said rain rolled across the Bloomington-Normal area Friday afternoon, with morning fog that lingered later that day in some parts. A warmer high crested at 60 degrees, but the night's low was expected to drop just shy of freezing at 35 degrees.

Forecasters said thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. Friday around the Twin Cities. Showers may pass through before 1 a.m. Saturday, as will storms with possible severe wind threats. The NWS weather report said 15-20 mph breezes heading south-by-southeast will gain another 5 mph in speed after midnight. And, nightly gusts may hasten gales up to 45 mph.

Between one-quarter to half an inch of rain could fall in and near Bloomington-Normal.

Decatur shared Bloomington's wet and foggy conditions Friday, with more showers expected after 4 p.m., per the reports. Additional rain is feasible in Macon County through the following morning, stopping between 3 to 5 a.m. Saturday. Friday's low is set for 36 degrees, with evening breezes similar in speed to Bloomington's and heading off west-southwest.

Mattoon could see storms after 3 p.m. Friday, as showers and patches of fog remained that afternoon. It topped that day's high at 63 degrees.

Nightly gusts could be hazardous in Decatur and Mattoon, maxing out at 41 mph for both cities. The NWS said rain and thunderstorms may continue through Macon County before 3 a.m. Saturday, and 4 a.m. Saturday in Coles County, with showers possibly extending another hour. Mattoon's low was listed around 39 degrees.

Meteorologists predict sunshine to return to Central Illinois Saturday, with clouds clearing around the middle of that morning. Breezes will remain up to 25 mph in Bloomington and Mattoon, and up to 23 mph in Decatur. Gusts in the mid-40 mph range could persist in all three cities (maxing out at 50 mph in Bloomington), but winds will calm down in the afternoon.

Saturday's high is projected at 40 degrees in the Twin Cities and 41 degrees in Decatur. That day's high is expected to be 44 degrees in Mattoon, falling to 36 degrees by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mattoon and Bloomington could see the the coldest Saturday night temperatures, diminishing to 28 degrees.

Potential for tornadoes, other severe weather in Chicago-area forecast, depending on how conditions develop later today

Shanzeh Ahmad

Chicago Tribune

The weather system moving into the Chicago area late Friday holds the potential for tornadoes and other forms of severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado watch wouldn’t be issued until later Friday — if at all — depending on how weather conditions play out the rest of the day, meteorologist Jake Petr said. But weather could be severe.

Tornado watches are most often issued two to three hours before those specific weather conditions are expected, while a tornado warning would only be issued if a tornado is expected to form soon or has already formed.

The potential for tornadoes and severe weather threats are for 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. The weather service recommends people ensure they have set up multiple ways to get weather alerts, especially ones that can wake a person up if they’ve gone to sleep.

Petr said an updated forecast can be expected Friday afternoon.

Friday started off with fog and colder temperatures with low clouds, but temperatures and humidity levels are expected to rise rapidly after sunset, the weather service said via Twitter.

Expect strong winds between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Petr said, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph, especially Saturday morning.

Petr said while “not all that common,” it’s not unheard of for one or two winter systems to have potential for severe weather and tornado conditions during the late fall and early winter time frame.

He said a tornado was recorded on Dec. 1 three years ago in downstate Taylorville, Closer to Chicago, tornadoes were recorded on three December dates since 1950: LaSalle County on Dec. 3, 1955; Jasper County, Indiana, on Dec. 8, 1966; and Iroquois County on Dec. 4, 1973.

Other recorded tornadoes in the area during the winter season were on Jan. 7, 2008, when a tornado made its way from Poplar Grove in Boone County to Harvard in McHenry County, and on Feb. 28, 2017, when a total of 10 tornadoes were confirmed across northern Illinois.

MAKAYLA HOLDER

The Southern

All of Southern Illinois should brace for significant severe weather Friday night through the early Saturday hours as the National Weather Service is predicting unusual winter weather resulting in “a few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts and large hail.”

Moderate severe weather risks such as this is highly unusually for the area, Michael York, a NWS meteorologist, said.

“They’re not very common. A couple or three times a year in a typical year we have a moderate risk,” York said. “This year I don’t know if we’ve had any. A moderate risk implies a fairly widespread severe weather event. Usually it includes the possibility of a few strong tornados and of course large hail and damaging straight-line winds.”

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are likely caused by a cold front moving across the region along with lots of moisture and wind shear in the atmosphere.

The timing of the system covering Southern Illinois will be from around 7 p.m. through 3 a.m.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop by late today into the early evening across Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and possibly West Kentucky.

They will continue through the overnight hours crossing into Indiana and western Kentucky, NWS said.

Outside of the thunderstorms, strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening into early Saturday morning.

A couple long-track tornadoes are highly possible as well.

“Nighttime tornadoes are one of the biggest problems because they happen when people are normally asleep,” York said. “We recommend having a means of being woken up at night by a weather radio. Then you can take some protective actions.”

The greatest tornado threat is close to the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, near Cairo, according to NWS.

It is advised that you have multiple means of receiving weather updates throughout the storm and that you have a safety plan in place.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

