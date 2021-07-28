When will this heat let up? A look at today's Central Illinois forecast

 Skip to main content
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of high heat and humidity throughout the area.

A heat advisory has been issued for the Midwest. Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees are expected Wednesday afternoon and heat index values 102 to 110 degrees are expected Thursday afternoon.

The conditions threaten people and pets that experience heat-related illnesses through prolonged exposure to the dangerous outdoor conditions.

"Heat index will remain quite warm Wednesday night, offering little relief, before similar or higher heat index develops for Thursday afternoon," the weather service stated.

In the midst of a hot summer day, it's not only essential to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the heat, but also your furry friends.

Meteorologists and healthcare professionals recommend people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check in on relatives and neighbors.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," the NWS stated. "Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location."

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Meteorologists predict some of the storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms could continue Friday night through Saturday.

