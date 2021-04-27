 Skip to main content
Windy weather continues, with rain moving in Tuesday night
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook again for Tuesday throughout Central Illinois.

Strong south to southwest winds with gusts of 30 to 35 mph will continue through Tuesday.

"This could lead to difficult travel for high profile vehicles," the weather service stated.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday into Thursday.

PHOTOS: Fog on Lake Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

