Winter storm coming: Decatur, Macon County crews prepare for mix of ice, snow

DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.

“We’ve got crews on the lots, getting plows mounted, checking out all the equipment, getting it ready,” said Rick Baker, a municipal services operations supervisor. “So we’re ready to go.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch that will take effect Tuesday evening.

The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois. Heavy rain is expected in the Southeastern areas of Illinois before the ice arrives. After the storm exits, another round of cold weather will follow. Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible.

According to meteorologists, heavy snow is possible with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain beginning Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Matt Holiner has been studying the track of the storm for nearly a week. “It’s looking pretty significant for Central and Southern Illinois, but it does vary,” he said.

According to Holiner, Tuesday evening will start out as rain, particularly in Southern Illinois, before the conditions change to snow. “That’s the trickiest part to this forecast,” he said. “When does it change to snow for various locations across the state?”

The Northern area, including Bloomington, should see snow first. The entire lower half of Illinois is expected to see all types of precipitations, including rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Bloomington’s conditions are expected to change rapidly. “It looks like it will be a pretty quick transition from rain to snow,” Holiner said. “Then there’s going to be a whole lot of snow.”

The transition to snow for Decatur and Mattoon should arrive later.

Once it starts Tuesday evening, the end of the storm isn’t expected until Thursday evening.

Storm to include ice

The concern for meteorologists is the potential for ice.

Bloomington is expected to receive more snow than ice. Nearly a foot is predicted.

The layers of snow and ice will affect Mattoon and Decatur as well, but in different amounts. “The ice is going to be more of an issue on sidewalks and driveways,” Holiner said. “The bigger story for the area is going to be the snow that falls after the period of ice.”

Although measurable ice is not a concern for Bloomington, Mattoon and Decatur will experience the slick conditions.

Holiner said the weather models’ predictions range from five to 16 inches of snow in Central Illinois. Along with the amount of snow, the other concern includes the high winds expected at nearly 30 mph. Blizzard conditions start at 35 mph.

“It’s safe to say, from Tuesday evening to Thursday evening, there’s going to be travel problems across Central Illinois,” Holiner said. “Travel should be avoided.”

Stay home, stay safe

Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, made the same suggestion. “The best way to prepare is to stay home until we get through it,” he said.

Working in 12-hour shifts, Bird’s crews will be removing the snow and ice from Macon County roads. The trucks, plows and motor graders will be used in various areas of the county. “We anticipate we’ll probably use those some time within this week in order to get the roads open,” Bird said Monday morning. “When we have to get up and go sometime tomorrow, we’ll be ready to do so.”

The city is also prepared with nearly 2,000 tons of salt ready to spread across Decatur streets. The crews have dipped into the road salt a little this year. “This is kind of late in the year for the first major snow,” Baker said. “But we’ve put salt down a few times. We get an inch of snow and we’ve got to salt the roads.”

Although the street crews are doing their best to prepare for the ice and snow, they require assistance from the community.

“If they could just give us room,” Baker said. “We’ll be out there doing it until we’re done.”

Emergency rooms typically tend to injuries due to extreme winter weather, said Daniel Ferguson, interim emergency department manager for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

“We see everything from frostbite and hypothermia to broken bones and other injuries from falls, he said. "However, some of the most concerning patients we see are individuals who overexert themselves while shoveling snow or removing ice from their car. We suggest taking things slow in the snow.”

The street crews suggest people stay inside and off the streets if possible. Also park vehicles in driveways. “It just makes it easier on us,” Baker said. “The less traffic that we have to deal with, the quicker we can get it done.”

School plans

Decatur Public Schools will utilize e-learning in the event of an emergency day, according to Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for DPS. “So we would shift to virtual learning for the entire district in lieu of an emergency snow day,” she said.

Students in the Warrensburg-Latham district utilize e-learning options when safety is a concern. The parents were notified of this policy: “If school needs to transition to an e-Learning Day (remote instruction) due to weather, we try to let you know as soon as we can.”

Although many students have become accustomed to online classroom settings, some administrations will be cashing in their snow days.

“We firmly believe in snow days,” said LSA Principal Allison Nolen.

Other schools utilizing the traditional format include Mount Zion, Argenta-Oreana and Meridian school districts.

“We are taking the position that any snow day will be the traditional snow day and made up at the end of the year if needed,” said Travis Roundcount, Mount Zion Superintendent. “We will give the kids a day to play in the snow without completing any additional assignments or virtual instruction.”

The Decatur Christian School students have plenty of school days on their calendar, according to Pastor Steve Hohm. “So we can afford to call Snow Days without hurting our educational hours,” he said. “We would go ahead and have a snow day.”

Valerie Wells contributed to this report.

