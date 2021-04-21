Winter weather hangs on for one more day

LINCOLN — Winter is hanging on for one more day.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a freeze warning for overnight and into early Thursday morning for Central Illinois.

After sub-freezing temperatures overnight Wednesday, the weather service warns of "sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight into Thursday morning."

The NWS recommends outdoor pipes and vulnerable plants be covered for protection. "Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service stated.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Thursday and throughout the remainder of the week with highs reaching into the 60s by Saturday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

