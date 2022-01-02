Winter weather largely misses Central Illinois with snowy uppercut

DECATUR — The first blow struck in the new year by Old Man Winter turned into a snowy uppercut that just barely grazed much of Central Illinois while landing with more impact in Chicago.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the Bloomington area saw snow totals barely nudging an inch or so while Decatur got a dusting. Points south and east, like Mattoon, saw only rain. Chicago’s snow totals, meanwhile, ranged between 3 and 6 inches.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office reported only one motorist-assist related to the weather, while the State Police said they were kept busy farther north with ice-related crashes on Interstates 55 and 72.

The real punch for much of Central Illinois came in the frigid temperatures ushered in by the cold front. This saw the mercury plunge to around 5 degrees in the Decatur area Sunday night with wind chills making it feel as cold as minus 5 degrees.

NWS meteorologist Chuck Schaffer said the bitter onslaught felt even colder after a warm December that was one for the record books.

“It was among the five warmest Decembers we’ve ever had in Central Illinois, and so the recent cold was quite a change from the milder winter type air that we’ve been seeing the last month or so,” he added.

“And we’re looking at weather records that, in most areas, go back to the late 1800s.”

The good news, such as it is, is that the cold snap won’t last too long.

“It’s a really quick shot of cold air that we had for Sunday and then by Monday afternoon we will be warming up,” Schaffer said.

“Highs will be in the upper 20s and so more of a typical wintertime day. And that warming trend really kicks in Tuesday when we have highs near 40 degrees in Decatur and much of Central Illinois.”

Snow stays off the radar until Thursday, when the weather service is predicting a 30% chance. Schaffer says it's too far out to predict totals, but the expectation is for them to be on the light side.

“It could completely miss or it could run into something a little more, but at this point it looks like a very low chance,” the meteorologist said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

