Welcome to the 20 under 40 special section for 2020

The Herald & Review and its partner, the Community Foundation of Macon County, are proud to renew its special annual publication to honor members of our community who make a difference in many ways.

We realize it takes a special combination of individuals to make a difference in any community, but we wanted to take this opportunity to honor those under the age of 40 who do.

The process wasn’t easy. We asked for nominations from the community and received an overwhelming response.

Each nominee was very impressive, and our selection committee had the daunting task of narrowing the field to 20.

These selected individuals represent some of the best our community has to offer. From business owners, educators, coaches, volunteers and more, our selections are from diverse backgrounds and offer many talents.

Each 20 Under 40 honoree has a unique story and offers his or her wisdom and advice for coping with this ever-changing world, information about who inspires them and what can be done to make the community a better place to live. We're also confident you will be surprised by some of their responses to the question: What are three things most people don't know about you?