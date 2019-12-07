Wesson, No. 6 Ohio State cruise past Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State pulled within eight points of Ohio State just 8 minutes into the second half, and it looked like the game was on.

The Buckeyes had other plans.

Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, and No. 6 Ohio State scored 43 points in the game’s final 12 minutes to rout Penn State 106-74 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.

“I hit some shots today,” Wesson said. “My teammates found me in the right spots, which makes for easy basketball.”

Four players hit double figures for Ohio State (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14.

“What makes Kaleb different and special, I believe, is his ability to play out on the perimeter, to play through him some as a passer in the high post or outside the 3, to pick and pop with him,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “That’s his strength. That’s who he is a player. He is unique in that sense.”