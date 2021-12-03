WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Angela Merkel will be missed

Angela Merkel, no-nonsense chancellor of Germany for 16 years, is about to step down. Here in America’s pragmatic Midwest, we will miss her steady and thus simpatico presence. Europe will miss her too.

There’s nothing wrong with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz, 63, who is expected to replace Merkel when the German federal parliament formally approves the transition next week. Like Merkel, the soft-spoken Scholz is a Social Democrat who’s considered well-prepared and financially savvy.

But this is not a case of same old, same old.

In Germany, voters pick a party, not a leader. After Merkel declined to participate in September’s national election, Germans wound up with a three-way coalition that will pose an immediate challenge for Scholz.

He will need to work with the pro-business Free Democrats and the progressive-minded Greens. Combined, his two coalition partners hold more seats in parliament than his Social Democrats, and their charismatic leaders will have a lot to say about German policies going forward.

For some, the ushering in of a new guard will come as a relief from Merkel’s cautious, centrist brand of politics. Not for us. Where some see a behind-the-scenes technocrat, lacking in vision, we see one of the great leaders of the 21st century.

During her years in office, Merkel saved the euro, confronted Russian aggression, provided homes to 1 million refugees and unified the continent, even as the U.S. grew more divided.

Merkel launched her political career after the Berlin Wall came down in 1989. She was the studious daughter of a Lutheran pastor, raised in Soviet-controlled East Germany and attaining a doctorate in physical chemistry.

No one at the time would have pegged such a complete outsider to be her country’s first woman chancellor and among the most adroit negotiators everto take the world’s stage. The men around Merkel consistently underestimated her.

We remember how she played the long game after the financial crisis of 2008-09, buying time to gather facts and wear down those pressing for no-strings-attached bailouts. She ensured that debt relief came with new rules for fiscal responsibility aimed at preventing a future crisis.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, negotiations with Vladimir Putin were led by Merkel, not the United Kingdom, France or the U.S. — nuclear powers with much stronger militaries than Germany. She supported sanctions in response to the invasion, and later denounced Putin for Russia’s poisoning of anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny.

When a migration crisis threatened to undermine the European Union’s open borders and common market, Merkel took the unpopular step of welcoming refugees from the civil war in Syria. It was a rare occasion when a leader not known for her oratory came up with a catchphrase: “Wir schaffen das,” which means, loosely, “We can manage this.”

And despite domestic opposition, she was right.

Not long after, she dealt forthrightly with Brexit, Britain’s decision to leave the EU, another case of “Wir schaffen das.”

Befitting her background as a research scientist, she’s been rational in addressing the latest crisis to engulf her nation. COVID-19 is surging across Europe and a weary Germany is suffering from what Merkel has described as its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

The population is frustrated, and its vaccination rate lags the United Kingdom, Italy, France and other countries with strong programs. On Thursday, Merkel and Scholz announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, and backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months.

In addition to a fresh pandemic response, some Germans want bolder leadership in contending with an aggressive Russia and a rising China, and in challenging authoritarian leaders in Turkey, Hungary and elsewhere. Germans also broadly support more extensive action to reduce fossil fuel emissions that cause climate change.

Outside Germany, Merkel’s departure no doubt will tempt financially troubled European countries to ditch the strict fiscal rules she championed during the sovereign debt crisis. The EU will be sorry if it does.

If populism, nationalism and economic pressures combine to threaten European unity, the continent will long for Merkel’s crisis management skills and commitment to stability. It wouldn’t surprise us if the Old World eventually calls back into service its most powerful politician of the current century.

Chicago Tribune

