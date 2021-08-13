WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden has no business being judge of 'truth'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last month divulged that the Biden administration has flagged posts that contain COVID-19 "misinformation" for Facebook to censor. This oversteps the role of the executive branch and threatens free speech by blurring the line between government and private media platforms.

Psaki's comments followed Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's advisory on the dangers of health misinformation, essentially saying Big Tech companies should do more to stop the spread of misleading vaccine information.

The administration's Orwellian idea to put pressure on social media outlets is a dangerous way to promote public health.

"We've increased disinformation research and tracking within the surgeon general's office," Psaki said. "We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation."

At a later briefing, Psaki said Biden officials have simply identified misinformation on social media and made Facebook aware of the trends and alleged falsehoods known to exist on the website.

That doesn't make the Biden administration's actions any more palatable.

Besides the dubious claim that every administration has had direct channels with burgeoning social media platforms, Psaki failed to address how widespread or frequent the administration's flagging efforts have been.

Psaki's clarification also glosses over the fact that the White House all but explicitly asked Facebook and other social media sites to ban or penalize users for spreading information it sees as a public health issue.

Biden officials specifically called out 12 individuals — the so-called "disinformation dozen" — who had been identified in an outside report.

"We're asking them to operate with greater transparency and accountability," Murthy said, summarizing his office's proposals. "We're asking them to consistently take action against misinformation super-spreaders on their platforms."

Officials also encouraged social media companies to rewrite their algorithms to prioritize accurate information over falsehoods.

President Joe Biden himself led the charge against social media, accusing platforms of "killing people" by failing to do more to monitor speech.

That's a tall claim, given that the virus isn't spread through the internet. And many have countered with posts detailing accurate information and directed users to vaccine locations.

That's what free speech is all about.

Social media sites aren't the sources of the problematic statements concerning the vaccines — those are coming from private citizens who have constitutional rights.

And several of the "disinformation dozen" accused with spreading the most falsehoods around the virus and vaccine have already been removed in whole or part from social media sites.

The Biden administration's pressure on platforms like Facebook puts its public health goals over free speech and freedom.

A better endeavor would be to focus on emphasizing the veracity of scientific support for the COVID-19 vaccines — and stay far away from monitoring our thoughts on social media.

The Detroit News

