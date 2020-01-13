WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Fact-checkers fight a losing battle

Did you hear the one about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff paying impeachment witnesses “over $40 million” to testify? It’s satire. So is the false claim that four Democratic senators are switching parties because of the impeachment. The four aren’t even senators, three of them are Canadian (one of those deceased) and the fourth is entirely made up.
But wait — there’s more, including a viral story about President Trump holding a rally in Chicago with “massive crowds” proving Democrats are switching to Trump. That one features a photo from a concert in London. And the one making false allegations about the outcome of a court case involving the Donald J. Trump Foundation, making the settlement agreement sound much more punitive than it was.
These are just a few of the false and misleading posts making the rounds of social media, documented by the crack checkers at FactCheck.org, which is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation. The false stories cover the political spectrum from right to left and in between.
Some of the posts originated on sites that openly describe their material as satire. But the individual posts are then picked up and shared by others — including foreign operations — with no attribution and omitting any mention of satire.
The Schiff story, for example, originated on a site called bustatroll.org, and was clearly labeled “impeachment satire.” But the most viral version of it, FactCheck reports, was shared by Today Breaking News — a copycat website that does not label content as satire and presents it as true. That version was shared six times more widely than the original post.
Today Breaking News, it turns out, was just created on Dec. 2. New sites pop up all the time, making it hard to keep up on what is a legitimate source or clearly are labeled satire and what is deliberately deceptive.
Even The New Yorker’s Andy Borowitz, whose well-known satire column is labeled “Not the news,” has been victimized by meme creators who took a statement he made on his Facebook page in 2016 about “stopping Trump” and altered it to read “stopping Hillary” instead — complete with a photo of Borowitz to lend an air of authenticity.
How does this stuff spread so far and so fast?
Social media users looking to reinforce the beliefs they already hold are quick to click “share” on material that reflects their biases, and they are not inclined to back down even if other users call them out and post links debunking the false posts.
More power to those who toil night and day to debunk this flood of falsehoods, but the question is, will it do any good? That’s doubtful.
The examples listed here were among 23 posts debunked by FactCheck just in the past month. There are many, many more, and old ones continue to resurface, because nothing ever dies on the internet.
The old saying that a lie flies halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on was probably coined centuries long before the telephone was invented, much less the internet. Now, the lies travel faster and farther than ever before. And this is a presidential election year.
Buckle up.
