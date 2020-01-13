WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Fact-checkers fight a losing battle

Today Breaking News, it turns out, was just created on Dec. 2. New sites pop up all the time, making it hard to keep up on what is a legitimate source or clearly are labeled satire and what is deliberately deceptive.

Even The New Yorker’s Andy Borowitz, whose well-known satire column is labeled “Not the news,” has been victimized by meme creators who took a statement he made on his Facebook page in 2016 about “stopping Trump” and altered it to read “stopping Hillary” instead — complete with a photo of Borowitz to lend an air of authenticity.

How does this stuff spread so far and so fast?

Social media users looking to reinforce the beliefs they already hold are quick to click “share” on material that reflects their biases, and they are not inclined to back down even if other users call them out and post links debunking the false posts.

More power to those who toil night and day to debunk this flood of falsehoods, but the question is, will it do any good? That’s doubtful.

The examples listed here were among 23 posts debunked by FactCheck just in the past month. There are many, many more, and old ones continue to resurface, because nothing ever dies on the internet.