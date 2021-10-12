WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Forget homicide rankings.focus on the solutions

Chicago is hardly alone in its gun-related misery. The FBI released its latest annual Uniform Crime Reporting statistics on Sept. 27. It showed a 29.4% nationwide rise in homicides from a year earlier to 21,570 killings in 2020 — the largest single-year jump since the bureau began recording crime statistics six decades ago.

So there is the national problem and, in Chicago, our severe localized one.

Some will maintain we’re not the homicide capital we are labeled as by the broader American public. There is a difference, they’ll argue, between the number of homicides and the “homicide rate.”

That’s true. Chicago always has higher-than-average numbers because it is a bigger-than-average city. But, its homicide rate, reported annually by the FBI in homicides-per-100,000 population, does indeed fall behind such other large cities as St. Louis, Baltimore, New Orleans and Memphis.

Other sources put Chicago even lower on their rankings. The Trace, a nonprofit project of investigative journalists focused on gun violence, put Chicago in ninth place with 28.6 homicides per 100,000 residents, well below St. Louis in the top slot with 88.1 per 100,000.

But these statistics aren’t anything for Chicago to gloat about.

Nor do the raw numbers tell us much about the causes of our gun violence epidemic and what can be the cures.

The nation’s problem of gun violence is too often compounded by another problem: An epidemic of ignorance, made worse by a commingling of useful information with misleading nonsense.

Some of that misinformation is politically motivated. Former President Donald Trump used Chicago to score such points (”worse than Afghanistan”), painting the city as the big, failing Democratic-run hometown of President Barack Obama, in particular, as if he was the source of all our problems. Time and again, he threatened to “send in the feds.”

That’s politics. But, left to metastasize, perceptions become reality. So do misperceptions.

And that can lead to misdirected and self-defeating responses.

The problem of gun violence and its devastating impact on families and communities is made worse by a paucity of good information and an excess of knee-jerk solutions that create more problems than they solve.

Yet, in a problem as multifaceted as gun violence, even a questionable solution in the hands of effective leaders can lead to some progress.

Last year, the final year of his presidential term, Trump actually did send federal agents into Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot predictably objected, at first, citing the televised images of unidentified federal agents in camouflage uniforms during the unrest in Portland, Ore.

But she soon partnered with Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney John Lausch, with whom she earlier worked at the Justice Department. Together they coordinated resources to crack down on a major source of Chicago’s excess of guns on its streets: illegal gun trafficking from neighboring states like Indiana where gun laws are more lax.

But the city’s gun-related body count, after taking an encouraging dip in 2019, already was rising in 2020 to what would be its highest number of homicides since 1996, when fatalities totaled 796 near the end of a crack-fueled crime wave.

What is to be done? One helpful answer to both the national and the local problem came from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a CNN interview as the FBI’s latest grim statistics were released: Treat gun violence not only as a crime but as a “serious public health threat.”

Dr. David Satcher, who served during part of President Bill Clinton’s administration, took a similar position. But pressure from the National Rifle Association, fearing government research into firearms would lead to more gun restrictions, persuaded Congress to cut off CDC gun research funding in 1997.

Yet, it was NRA friend Donald Trump who signed a 2018 bill that restored research funding into suicide and other gun violence in the past two years to the CDC and the National Institutes of Health.

The idea is that violence spreads like a disease — with retaliatory shootings, for example, triggering more retaliatory shootings — and that interrupters, some of whom also have criminal records, can break that cycle of violence. Use of violence interruption has spread to other organizations and cities, even as debates over its effectiveness continue.

More research is needed, as researchers like to say. So is more action.

