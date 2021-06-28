WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Infrastructure deal should pass Congress:

It was great to see President Joe Biden standing with Democratic and Republican senators to announce an agreement on a roughly trillion-dollar, eight-year infrastructure plan — the possible foundation for bipartisan cooperation in post-Trump Washington. It was perplexing to hear the framework immediately undermined with a too-clever-by-half promise that Biden will only sign it into if it comes to him alongside a second, multitrillion-dollar package Democrats plan to pass via the reconciliation process, likely with no Republican support, that includes essentially everything the supposed compromise deliberately leaves out.

On Saturday, Biden tried to undo the damage, saying that no veto threat was meant and the two separate measures are separate. It was foolish to preemptively say that a just-brokered consensus on rebuilding roads and bridges and rail and public transit and the power grid is dead in the water unless it’s signed at the same time as a package with tons of things the GOP purposely excised is to risk scuttling the very accord the president intends to celebrate.

Why does this need to be so damn complicated? Fight to get the infrastructure deal through the Senate and House on a bipartisan basis. Sign it into law. Then pass another spending bill, using reconciliation if necessary. Getting that through both Congress will be no small feat, given the complexities of figuring out how to pay for it and the need to hold Democrats, who are far from united, together. If and when it happens, sign that into law.

But don’t make one contingent on the other.

The president’s logic seems to be that he needs to hold left-leaning Democrats, who are demanding an assurance that some of their top priorities become law. But that makes no sense: Them getting what they want in package No. 2 will depend on striking a deal within their own party, a process that’s entirely independent of the across-the-aisle handshakes.

Massive pieces of legislation are delicate balancing acts in and of themselves. If everything suddenly becomes connected to everything else, nothing will ever get done.

New York Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0