WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Remote work remains a valuable option

For many employees, punching a clock would be like revisiting history.

Our smartphones, our laptops, our Fitbits report our work time all the time. And we can take those with us whenever and wherever we go to get our jobs done.

Employers not already using remote-work options before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly learned that many of their workers could do their jobs from elsewhere. They had to. And they did.

About 71% of workers who are able to work remotely have been doing so during the past year, according to a Pew Research survey.

Many employers recognize the remote option is here to stay. And if they aren't seeing that, they need to take a closer look at why it's a solid idea for workplaces with office environments.

A recent survey from Harvard Business School Online shows, as the pandemic changed our lives, working remotely worked. Many professionals actually experienced advancement and growth.

And here's something bosses need to take into consideration for planning purposes: The survey found that 81% of workers either don't want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule going forward.