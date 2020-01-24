WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Ways to make 2020 life, community better

According to new research conducted by the fitness company Strava, 80% of people who make New Year's resolutions will have abandoned them by mid-February.

We get it. Beach body dreams that seem possible during the magical holiday season can seem unrealistic when January reality sets in. Count us among those who have already chosen sleep over exercise this year. So if you're one of millions of Americans who find themselves right-sizing those resolutions this week, we'd like to offer five simple, attainable alternatives for making yourself and your city better in 2020.

Resolve to know your neighbors. Being a good neighbor is a powerful prevention for so many of the problems that plague us: loneliness, fear, suspicion, crime. Isolation and loneliness are real and potent threats to a healthy society. In 2017, Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called loneliness an "epidemic." Separated by our safety features, our gated communities, our rear-entry garages and our flickering screens, we are less likely than ever to know the people who live nearest to us. Resolve to buck that trend in 2020, for your own sake, for their sake and for the health of our city.

Resolve to make your voice heard. This is an election year. Go vote. Resolve to look for other ways to participate in civic affairs too. Attend a public hearing. Write a letter to the editor.