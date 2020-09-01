WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: What purpose was served by USPS fiasco?

The reality, two days of congressional testimony suggest, was more prosaic. The mail system slowed down because the service’s leadership was trying to cut costs. Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership, the agency has tinkered with overtime rules, made operational changes and tried to introduce other economies. These had the predictable effect of worsening the service, as economies often do.

In ordinary times, reforming the Postal Service would make sense. Although theoretically self-funding, it managed to lose $78 billion between 2007 and 2019. Even as mail volume has sharply declined, a recent Government Accountability Office report notes, the service’s costs have soared due to rising pay, unsustainable benefits, mounting debt and other persistent problems. All this does in fact need attention. But attempting such reforms during a historic pandemic showed appalling judgment. Add a looming election in which mail-in voting will play a crucial role and the conspiracy theories started to sound reasonable. Trump then lent plausibility to the most uncharitable interpretation of his motives by threatening to withhold emergency funds from the service unless it addressed his (baseless) preoccupation with mail fraud.