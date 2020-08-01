WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Who wouldn't want to go to Mars these days?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let's get out of here.

Who hasn't thought that at some point in the past four months, as we hunkered down in our homes, brooding and restless but with no place to go? The pandemic shuttered our offices and made the idea of venturing anywhere more ambitious than a grocery store seem like a perilous journey. Any trip that required a flight or a stroll among the masses -- even masked -- seemed an unreasonable risk.

So is it any wonder, in our longing to get away from this virus-riddled existence, that we have found an escape in space? We have hitched a virtual ride on the rocket that will take the intrepid Mars rover, Perseverance (of course that's its name), to the red planet. Takeoff for this $2.4-billion mission took place Thursday morning, and it's not a moment too soon.

While we barely have occasion to drive more than three miles (when was the last time you bought gas?), the space vehicle carrying the JPL-built robotic explorer will travel 309 million miles. Once it arrives at an ancient lake bed, it will tour the surface, scouting for evidence of extraterrestrial life and sending back not just pictures but sounds. Are we even prepared?