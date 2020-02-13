What’s ahead

THURSDAY, FEB. 20
“Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theater. $10-$20.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Ballet Folclorico nacional de Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-425.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. $7.
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
Movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Shelbyville.
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Adult coloring night, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Exhibits, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Farm.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Exhibits, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
FFA breakfast, 6:30 a.m., Mount Zion High School cafeteria.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Black History Month Prestigious Melanin Awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Millikin University, University Commons
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Juvae Jazz Society Leap Into Spring, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. $30.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Wind ensemble III, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Exhibits, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.