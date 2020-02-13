What’s ahead
What’s ahead

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

“Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Albert Taylor Theater. $10-$20. 

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Ballet Folclorico nacional de Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. $10-425. 

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Argenta-Oreana Fire Department. $7. 

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Shelbyville. 

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Adult coloring night, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library. 

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Exhibits, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Farm.  

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26

Exhibits, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum. 

THURSDAY, FEB. 27

FFA breakfast, 6:30 a.m., Mount Zion High School cafeteria. 

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Black History Month Prestigious Melanin Awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Millikin University, University Commons 

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Juvae Jazz Society Leap Into Spring, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. $30. 

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Wind ensemble III, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center. 

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center. 

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Exhibits, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum. 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

