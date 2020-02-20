What’s ahead

THURSDAY, FEB. 27
FFA breakfast, 6:30 a.m., Mount Zion High School cafeteria.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Black History Month Prestigious Melanin Awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Millikin University, University Commons
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Juvae Jazz Society Leap Into Spring, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. $30.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Wind ensemble III, 4 p.m., Millikin University Kirkland Fine Arts Center.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Exhibits, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Fitness, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Cross Country Classics, 6 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Community breakfast, book giveaway day, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mount Zion District Library. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Central Illinois Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infusion Bar and Banquet Center.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
"Divas through the Decades," 2 p.m., Little Theatre-On the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Adult coloring night, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Family Feud, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Coffee with Elaine, 10 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.