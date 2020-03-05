What’s ahead
0 comments

What’s ahead

  • 0
Darrell Beck
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Prescription drug costs by Senator Andy Manar, 6 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center. 

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Artwork of Marilyn Schull, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gallery 510. 

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Exploring Central Illinois 201 years ago, 1:30 p.m., Macon County History Museum. 

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Home, Lawn and Remodeling Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. 

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center. 

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Senior birthdays, noon, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Read with Paw Print Ministries, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Deb Schneider, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry. $9.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Safe sitter class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Memorial Hospital Family birth center. $30.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Perform! Children of Eden, 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $8-$10.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Jessica Disbrow artwork exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Illinois Title Co.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Health and wellness/craft class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Mid-Day Music, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Madden Arts Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas M. Houser
Obituaries

Thomas M. Houser

SULLIVAN — Thomas M. ‘Tommy’ Houser, 52, passed away 6:37 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News