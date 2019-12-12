What’s ahead

THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Backroad Country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Victorian Christmas candlelight tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead, Clinton.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Christmas time in the Soy City, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
“Elf the musical,” 2 p.m., Little Theatre-on the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50
MONDAY, DEC. 23
Holiday gift shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Madden Arts Center.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
Merry Christmas!
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
READiculous' "Between the Holidays" Show, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Holiday gift shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Madden Arts Center.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Let’s rock, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Exhibits in Upstairs Gallery and history room, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decatur Public Library.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve 5K run and walk, 1 p.m., Decatur Family YMCA. $25.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Happy New Year!