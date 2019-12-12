What’s ahead
0 comments

What’s ahead

  • 0

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Backroad Country, 7 p.m., Pla-Mor Danceland, Pana. $7. 

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Victorian Christmas candlelight tours, 5 to 8 p.m., C.H. Moore Homestead, Clinton. 

SATURDAY, DEC. 21

Christmas time in the Soy City, 7:30 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $15. 

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

“Elf the musical,” 2 p.m., Little Theatre-on the Square, Sullivan. $21.75-$37.50 

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Holiday gift shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Madden Arts Center. 

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Santa house, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Park. 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

Merry Christmas! 

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Festival of lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Forest Park, Shelbyville. 

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

READiculous' "Between the Holidays" Show, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library. 

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Holiday gift shoppe, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm., Madden Arts Center. 

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Let’s rock, 2 p.m., Macon County Conservation District. 

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Exhibits in Upstairs Gallery and history room, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Decatur Public Library.  

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve 5K run and walk, 1 p.m., Decatur Family YMCA. $25. 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

Happy New Year!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News