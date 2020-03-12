What's ahead

THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Séance, 6 p.m., Allerton Mansion, Monticello. $60.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Deb Schneider, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry. $9.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Safe sitter class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Memorial Hospital Family birth center. $30.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Perform! Children of Eden, 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $8-$10.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Jessica Disbrow artwork exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Illinois Title Co.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Health and wellness/craft class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Mid-Day Music, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Madden Arts Center.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Adult coloring night: True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Quilt show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Penguin in the Park 5K run/walk, 8:30 a.m., Fairview Park.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
“Seussical the Musical,” 2 p.m., Milllikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $18-$20.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Mixed media exhibit by Pam Larrick “For the Love of Creation," 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Farm.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Claude Steel, social psychologist and stereotype expert, 7 p.m., Millikin University Commons.