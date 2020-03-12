What's ahead
What's ahead

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Séance, 6 p.m., Allerton Mansion, Monticello. $60.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Deb Schneider, 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry. $9.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Safe sitter class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Decatur Memorial Hospital Family birth center. $30.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Perform! Children of Eden, 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center. $8-$10.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Jessica Disbrow artwork exhibit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Illinois Title Co.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Health and wellness/craft class, 10:30 a.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Mid-Day Music, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Madden Arts Center.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Adult coloring night: True Colors, 5 to 7 p.m., Decatur Public Library.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Quilt show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Penguin in the Park 5K run/walk, 8:30 a.m., Fairview Park.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

“Seussical the Musical,” 2 p.m., Milllikin University Albert Taylor Theatre. $18-$20.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Cards, 1 p.m., Decatur-Macon County Senior Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Mixed media exhibit by Pam Larrick “For the Love of Creation," 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art Farm.   

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Claude Steel, social psychologist and stereotype expert, 7 p.m., Millikin University Commons.

